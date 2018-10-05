English
 Ratsasan Movie Review: A Well-made Thriller That Should Be On Your List As A Weekend Pick

Ratsasan Movie Review: A Well-made Thriller That Should Be On Your List As A Weekend Pick

By
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Vishnu, Amala Paul, Radha Ravi, Ramdoss, Kaali Venkat
    Director: Ram D

    Not often do we get to witness a psychological thriller movie down south. Movies like Vettaiyadu Vilayaadu still makes us hook up to the laptop and watch it from the start till the end. Ratsasan could have well been in that list if not for certain minor glitches being taken care of by the director.

    Arun Kumar (Vishnu Vishal), an aspiring cinema director, runs various producer's office with his full-bound thriller script who only happens to face rejection from them for the dark and not so entertaining storyline. On the other hand, Arun's mother forces her son into the police department to become a cop much similar to his late father. It shouldn't get difficult for the aspiring director to get into his father's job, as his uncle (Ramadoss) too aides him through the on-boarding process.

    Cut the scene and we see gruesome murders by a serial killer who hovers over the blood of citizens. It is the experience and research of Arun which was earned during the course of his scripting for the movie, which comes in handy to solve the case.

    Who is the serial killer? What is the motto behind the killing? How would Arun Kumar crack the case? All these are unfolded on the screen in subsequent proceedings.

    Vishnu Vishal has transformed himself into a very responsible and matured actor. He has toned his body well and so has done the same with his acting skills, and it looks like there's great improvement in the same. Amala Paul as a school teacher is good who comes on-screen time and again at regular intervals though not offering a substantial output to the movie through her character.

    Ramadoss's performance as Arun's uncle is good, while the lady officer gets annoying at parts. The antagonist's motive looks very trivial and his prosthetic make-up is absurd as well.

    Director Ram Kumar needs to be given a centum for his vision, scripting, creation and overall hard work. There is nothing to be taken away from him apart from certain glitches which can be excused. He seems to have brought in his real-life early days' struggle in Arun Kumar's character. The second half at parts loses its tenor, as it steers towards melodrama after a certain loss. But Ram Kumar drives the movie back to the main road without bumping into the speed-breaker.

    PV Shankar's framing is commendable and idealistic for the said genre which raises tension and heartbeat of the audience. Ghibran's background score adds a huge positive to the movie, which helps sequences sail in an intriguing manner. San Lokesh could have been crisp with his editing as the movie seems huge with a run-time of 2.50 hours.

    With its engaging narrative pattern and performances, Ratsasan has indeed hit the bulls-eye. If you wish to witness a classic movie in the local language, then Ratsasan should be in your bucket list of the movies for the weekend.

    ratsasan
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
