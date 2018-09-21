 »   »   »  Saamy Square Review: An Ordinary Sequel, This One Is Meant For Vikram Fans Only

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Vikram, Keerthi Suresh, Simhaa, Soori, Milan Director: Hari

In 2003, actor Vikram gave a strong proof of his acting abilities when the cop-drama Saamy opened to a thunderous response at the box office and clicked with the mass audience in a big way. The film's success helped the star continue his rise to stardom and expand his fan base. Now, nearly 15 years later, 'Chiyaan' is back with the film's sequel Saamy Square and the fans have high expectations from it. So, does the sequel live up to these expectations? Let's find out!

Directed by Hari, Saamy Square revolves around how the fearless son of Aarusaamy tracks down the fierce Ravana Pichai and teaches him a lesson for destroying his family. On paper, the storyline is quite ordinary and cliched. However, it works because of some clever writing. There is a major twist in the story and that goes a long way in helping Saamy Square come out of its highly successful predecessor's shadow. It also indicates that Hari has taken great care to ensure that the Saamy franchise does not end up in becoming another Singam.



Saamy Square features quite a few mass sequences and hard-hitting dialogues. They really do not offer anything fresh. However, they are bound to click with the target audience and enhance the film's mass appeal. The sequences between Vikram and Aishwarya Rajesh have an emotional feel to them and leave an impact. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the ones featuring Vikram Keerthy Suresh. They are passable at best.



Saamy Square is beyond any doubt a Vikram show all the way. He does full justice to the Aarusaamy character and proves that he has 'still got it'. Similarly, he has done a splendid job as the son Ramasaamy. His intensity adds a new dimension to the action/confrontation scenes and ups their recall value in a big way.



Keerthy Suresh has been under-utilised and is not able to make much of an impact. She is quite a powerhouse performer and it is sad to see her getting wasted. Aishwarya Rajesh, who reprises Trisha's role from the first part, proves to be a poor replacement for the 'Mohini' actress. Soori is decent but Saamy Square isn't one of his best outing.



Bobby Simha fails to make an impact. Although he has delivered a sincere performance, he suffers because his character has not been fleshed out properly.



Devi Sri Prasad's tunes are decent and gel well with the narrative. Similarly, the other technical departments too have been handled well.



Saamy Square has its moments but it's not as good as Saamy. All in all, it is a decent watch and nothing else