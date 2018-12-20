 »   »   »  Seethakaathi Review: A Daring Attempt From Vijay Sethupathi-Balaji Tharaneetharan Team!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Archana, Mouli, Mahendran J, Gayathri Director: Balaji Tharaneetharan

Seethakaathi has been one such Tamil movie for which the Tamil movie audiences have been longing to see. Vijay Sethupathi is one such actor who chooses films and roles with utmost care and his second association with Balaji Tharaneetharan has huge expectations surrounding it. Has Seethakaathi managed to give something really special? Read Seethakaathi review here to know more about the same.

Plot

The story of Seethakaathi surrounds around a character named Ayya Aadhimoola, who is passionate about theatres and drama. The movie takes us through his stint in dramas, around his venture into films and how his life as well as other people's life surrounding him changes upon certain events than unfold.

Performances

Vijay Sethupathi has stolen the show as Ayya Aadhimoolam. He is seen in the film for close to 40 monis but he makes a lasting impression throughout the movie. The way in which he has transformed as the character is brilliant. The emotional moments of this character has been etched to perfection by the fabulous actor. It was refreshing to see Archana back on the big screen and the actress pulls off the role with ease. G Mahendran was so convincing as the judge. Karunakaran also puts up a fine act in a role with a difference. Mouli, Sunil, Ramya Nambeeshan, Parvati Nair, Rajkumar etc., have also come up with a good job.

Script & Direction

Balaji Tharaneetharan must be applauded for taking the film through different genres. The screeplay of the film has been neatly layered. In fact, the initial portions of the film offer scope for an emotional drama through the life of the artist but after certain point of time, he adds the elements of dark comedy, which has done extremely well. Balaji Tharaneetharan hasn't compromised for the commercial aspects and the end product is impressive.He takes his own time to reveal the crux elements of the movie. The pace of the film might raise a few eyebrows, but the concept and the story that he narrates requires such a treatment.

Other Aspects

Govind Vasanth has done a good job with the songs. At the same time, his BGM works score higher this time. He even makes use of silence and minute notes to perfection. Saraskantk T"s ciematography works gel well with the movie. Editing by Govindraj was good but at the same time, who could have kept a check on the run time.

Positives

Vijay Sethupathi's Performance.

The Novel Theme And Concept.

The equal mix of comedy elements and emotional elements.

Negatives

The Running Time and The Slight Lag In The Second Half

Verdict

Seethakaathi, with its daring narrative pattern, powerful performances and a soulful concept, is a film that deserves applauses.