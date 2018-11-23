 »   »   »  Sei Review: This Nakul Starrer Ends Up As A Missed Opportunity!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Nakul, Aanchal Munjal, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Chandrika Ravi Director: Raj Babu

After a series of discontentment, supposed controversies, and marathon interviews by the movie team, Sei, has finally hit screens the screens today (November 23, 2018)

A chill and wannabe actor named Saravedi Saravanan (Nakul) is a guy who lives for the present moment and is often at the receiving end from his father (an ambulance driver) for not being a responsible son. The aspiring actor is constantly being tracked by Neena (Aanchal Munjal) and her friends who find Saravanan impressive due to his antics as the heroine of the flick is an aspiring script writer.

As destiny has in store, Saravanan's dad gets bed-ridden due to heart attack and in the course of saving him, the protagonist disguises himself as an ambulance driver and carries dead body from mortuary for money. He is totally unaware of the fact that the claimed relatives of the deceased people aren't the actual ones but instead, are the active members of organ trafficking trade. What happens rest has been narrated in Sei.

The storyline of the movie is indeed interesting and the character sketchs too make one believe that the movie can consist of all ingredients to qualify it as a blockbuster. But, the novelty of the movie ends there with the film failing to live up to the prospects that it had. The patchy screenplay and a mundane narration fails in engaging and entertaining the audience.

Nakul is the only saving grace from both the technical and casting segment as he fills in some life to his character. The heroine's character is poorly etched out as she appears to be a visiting professor. Most of the actors have been wasted in poorly written roles. Rest of the casting doesn't stay in mind as they have nothing to offer substantially.

Even Prakash Raj's cameo in the last 30 minutes of the movie doesn't help the prospect of the movie.

The technical department's work is just so-so and nothing special to rave about.

Sei has a very good storyline but the team has missed out on making a quality film out of it. Sei can be skipped for an old DVD movie at your home.