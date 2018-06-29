 »   »   »  Semma Botha Aagathey Review: Fun Is In Tact, But The Thrill Is Missing!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Adharva, Mishti, Arjai, Anaika Soti, John Vijay Director: Badhri Venkatesh

After some initial hiccups, Semma Botha Aagathey has hit the big screens today (June 29, 2018). The movie, which marks the debut of Atharvaa as a producer had caught the attention of one and all with its interesting title, which promised of something very entertaining on cards. Well, has Semma Botha Aagathey delivered the desirables with its content as well? Read our review of the movie to know more about this.

The main plot of Semma Botha Aagathey is an interesting one and it revolves around a youngster named Ramesh, who is in the hangover of a break-up with his girlfriend named Madhu. One night, he gets drunk heavily and also hires a prostitute named Neena but later, lands in a big trouble. What happens later has been narrated in Semma Botha Aagathey.



Well, the storyline is indeed a captivating one and it qualifies to be the roots of a thriller. Yes, the film has moments of thrill, mixed with elements of comedy. It has to be said that the fun part in the film has worked out neatly with several entertaining moments to offer the audiences. Some of the moments in the pre-interval portions are sheer delight to watch.



However, the screenplay of the film isn't at par with the idea of the plot. The screenplay is rather inconsistent, with a whole lot of incoherent scenes and some of them turn out to be a mess. The dire situation of the protagonist could have been presented in a better manner.



Badri Venkatesh has opted to take the safer route by not depending solely on the thrill elements. He has used the humour element in a good dose, which has worked out well.



The commercial elements are also in tact. At the same time, he couldn't do complete justice to the thriller part. Even though the narrative pattern of the film is interesting, the way in which he has laced some of the sequences, especially the flashback portions, does hinder the overall viewing experience.



Atharvaa looked confident and stylish with his brand new look and he has come up with a fine performance. Karunakaran is the man who scores heavily with his amazing comic portions. The scenes involving him and Manobala are sure to entertain you all. Mishti Chakraborthy was good as Madhu, so was the case Anaika Soti, who portrayed the role of Neena.



Yuvan Shankar Raja's songs were good but it is the BGM that requires special mention. At portions, the BGM does serve the purpose of lifting the film. Editing by KL Praveen could have been better. Cinematography too was average.



Semma Botha Aagathey had a very interesting plot but the film did lose some important part while being made as a full-length film. The film isn't a complete disappointment either, and has its own share of good moments, but are left scattered.