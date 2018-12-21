 »   »   »  Silukuvarpatti Singam Review: A Decent Entertainer!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Regina, Oviya Director: Chella

One among the many releases this Christmas season is Silukuvarpatti Singam. Another simple, decent and a low-budget outing which is targeted more at the B and C centres, it seems to be a promising affair.

Shakthi (Vishnu Vishal) is a constable who is not too proud of his job, stays within his bubble without getting involved in anyone’s affairs. He happens to bump across Cycle Shankar (Sai Ravi), a dreaded gangster, who is on a task of eliminating an ex-minister in Silukuvarpatti. Shakthi nabs and arrests Shankar without knowing his credentials while the fact is, the entire police department is in quest of the gangster for a certain reason.

Shankar manages to escape from the clutches of Shakthi but vows to get rid of the constable for the insult caused by him. At a certain point, Shakthi realizes that the nabbed person wasn’t a petty criminal but a dreaded gangster.

There are a lot of mix and matches of sequences and also, few scenes remind us of Uzhaipazhi and Kalakalapu. The movie runs with a good mix of comedy, light-hearted scenes and some fun elements.

Though the comedy often doesn’t work and the romantic tale takes a dip, it appears to entertain at good number of instances.

Silukuvarpatti Singam establishes a good first half with a nice background setup and character introduction making the scene well set for the second half. Butthe second half doesn’t sustain the tempo which cuts the movie’s flow and the quality.

Director Chella has overall managed to churn out a neat, decent and a fairly impressive comedy flick which can be categorized as quite an appealing entertainer to the family audience without any embarrassment.

Vishnu Vishal, Regina Cassendra and Karunakaran are good in their respective roles while Vishal’s comic sequences with Sai Ravi impresses. Yogi Babu’s on-off entertainment package is equally entertaining while a couple of comedy sequences could have been eliminated. Oviya’s presence would send the young lads into tizzy during the opening weekend.

Final Verdict

Silukuvarpatti Singam is an entertaining film but it could have been better.

