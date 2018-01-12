 »   »   » Sketch Movie Review: Vikram Shoulders This Usual Mass Entertainer With Elan!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Sketch, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is making a big release in the theatres today (January 12, 2018). The film, directed by young film-maker Vijay Chandar is high on expectations and the film is touted to be an action entertainer with a strong storyline.

Plot



The story of Sketch is set against the backdrop of North Chennai, which is also known as Vada Chennai. Sketch, whose real name is Jeeva, works under a financier named Sett. Sketch's main job is to seize the vehicles of all those who don't pay back the money on time. One day, he is assigned with a similar task, but it leads to a bit of troubles.



Let's see how the cast & crew members of Sketch have fared for the movie..



Vikram As Sketch Well, it has to be said that Vikram is the life of this movie. It is a sheer pleasure to watch him pull off those mass sequences with utmost ease. The subtle variations that he has brought in while delivering the dialogues is also noteworthy. The style quotient of the actor is unmatchable and the effort that he is put in for the action sequences is quite evident. He, with his performance, assures that his fans won't be left disappointed.

Tamannaah As Amuthavalli Well, Tamannaah's role isn't anything new as she gets to play a character, which is similar to many other characters that we have seen in the past. Her screen space is limited and her role hasn't been developed in a proper manner.

Rest Of The Cast Baburaj plays the role of the main antagonist and he has done a good job by presenting a villain with a different style. Sriman gets to play a meaty role and he pulls it off with ease. Hareesh Peradi as Seth is impressive. Similar is the case of RK Suresh. Soori does evoke a few laughters.

Script & Direction - Vijay Chandar Vijay Chandar has done a decent job in sketching out a plot, which has all elements in the right proportions for a template action entertainer, with mass elements. The writer in him has also added the suspense factor and the progression of the film is also in a proper manner. Nevertheless, he could have definitely left off some cliched sequences, especially in the romantic portions.

The film-maker in him has done a decent job by packaging an entertainer. He takes his own time to set up things in the first half, which have backfired a bit. But still, the way in which he has planted those twists and mass sequences, deserves due credits. At the same time, one will be left disappointed with the placements of the songs, which affects the pace of the movie.

Music & BGM – S Thaman Most of the songs are good to hear, even though majority of them have been misplaced. The BGM by Thaman is one of the high points of the film. It helps the film to build the tempo, in many sequences.



The cinematography of Sketch is by M Sukumar and he has done a good job by capturing visuals that suit the tone of the film. Ruben has done an OK job in the editing department of the movie.



Overall View



Well, Sketch is one such kind of a film, which serves the needs of a mass entertainer. It follows all the templates of a usual mass entertainers, which is indeed a positive for the followers of this genre.



As mentioned, the film has a decent storyline and it takes its own time to get to the main plot. The first half of the film is filled with some well-choreographed action sequences and mass moments, which are sure to keep you entertained.



In fact, it is in the second half that the film enters the core plot, with a suspense element lingering out there, which works out pretty well, right till the end. At the same time, the romantic portions of the film fall flat and thus leaving the audiences, bored at portions.



Above all, Sketch rides high on Vikram's shoulders, with the actor in full form. His screen presence and effortless act do take the film to a higher level.



Verdict



Sketch is a usual mass-action entertainer, which has its own share of highs and lows. The film, which has Vikram in top form is definitely a decent affair, which will satisfy all those who would love to have a gala time in the theatres.

