 »   »   » Sketch Movie Review

Sketch, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role is making a big release in the theatres today (January 12, 2018). The film, directed by young film-maker Vijay Chandar is high on expectations and the film is touted to be an action entertainer with a strong storyline.

Plot



The makers have remained tight-lipped of the exact storyline of the movie. Reportedly, the story of Sketch revolves around a character of the same name, who is a small time gangster, with a difference. The plot is set against the backdrop of North Chennai, which is also known as Vada Chennai. Sketch is expected to offer a different take on this part of Chennai.



Meet the cast & crew members of Sketch..



Vikram As Sketch Chiyaan Vikram plays the lead character, named as Sketch. It is after a gap of one and a half years that Vikram is coming up with a movie. His previous release Irumugan had released in 2016. The trailer of the film had Chiyaan Vikram in full form and we definitely can expect a towering performance from the actor.

Tamannaah As Amuthavalli Tamannaah, the elading lady of the movie plays a character named Amuthavalli. Reportedly, the romantic track has due importance in the movie, It is for the first time that Vikram and Tamannaah are teaming up for a movie.

Rest Of The Cast Sketch has a promising star cast with some big names of Tamil industry and other film industries being a part of the project. Soori will be seen taking care of the comedy department. Sriman, Vinayakan, Baburaj, Vinayakan, Radha Ravi etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction - Vijay Chandar Sketch is the second directorial venture of young film-maker Vijay Chandar. His debut directorial venture was Vaalu, which featured STR in the lead role. Sketch has its script penned by the director himself.

Music & BGM – S Thaman S Thaman has helmed the music department of the movie. The theme song of Sketch and the BGM in the trailer have gained the big attention of the audiences. The song Kanave Kanave sung by Vikram has also entered the hit chart.



The cinematography of Sketch is being M Sukumar. Ruben has taken care of the editing department of the movie.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Sketch..





