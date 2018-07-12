 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Review: If Spoofing Is An Art, CS Amudhan & Team Are Masters In It!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Shiva, Iswarya Menon, Disha Pandey, Sathish, Santhana Bharathy Director: C S Amudhan

Spoof movies aren't so common in Indian cinema and it was Tamizh Padam, the movie that hit the theatres in 2010, which made this genre a much popular one, especially in the Tamil film industry. When the audiences got to know that Tamizh Padam 2 is on its way, there was a never-ending excitement surrounding it and the huge buzz that the film has already created so far on social media is the testimony of that fact. Has Tamizh Padam 2 lived upto the big expectations? Continue reading Tamizh Padam 2 review to know more about that.

In Tamizh Padam 2, actor Shiva essays the character named Siva, who is a firebrand police officer. This time, his mission is to capture a big criminal named 'P', who has different identities. Tamizh Padam 2 takes us through this mission loaded with fun elements.



It is never easy to script for a spoof movie as the spoof elements have to be layered in a neat manner. In Tamizh Padam 2, CS Amudhan has placed his lead character in a storyline, which has ample scope for spoofing. There aren't any intentional potshots or digs in the script as each one of them goes well with the situation in the screenplay.



Needless to say, Tamizh Padam 2 is a complete fun package. It has trolled many of the big hits of the recent times. Even the fans of those movies would enjoy these moments and that is the biggest victory of the film-maker in CS Amudhan. The film also has taken a sly dig at the political developments and some of the recent issues. At the same time, at a certain point during the first half of the film, things were going a bit wayward with the overdosage of song sequences spoiling the show. However, even that could be considered spoofing, which indicates the way in which some of the commercial movies are dealing with songs and their first half.



However, it is the second half of the movie that offers unlimited and non-stop entertainment. The director rallies through different movies including Remo, Vivegam, 2.0, Anniyan & a whole lot of movies and the audience would make an instant connect.



Shiva is in top form and he nails it with his performance. He looks convincing in each spoofing moment that he appears and keeps you entertained with the interesting one-liners. Sathish's performance is one of the major highlights of the movie and he gets to play a role with a record number of get-ups. Heroines Disha Pandey and Iswarya Menon come up with good performances.



Songs have been set to tune by N Kannanand, and they are decent but even though not at par with those of the prequel. Editing spoof movies is not an easy task and TS Suresh has done a good job even though a bit more care could have been given to the first half. Gopi Amarnath has done a fine job with the camera by recreating some scintillating frames from big movies in the most believable manner. The art department of Tamizh Padam 2 deserves a mention.



Tamizh Padam 2 is a rollicking entertainer, which is a must-watch for a Tamil movie buff and it harmlessly spoofs a whole lot of movies from various genres. Well, spoofing is indeed an art & with Tamizh Padam, CS Amudhan & team have proved that they are masters in it.