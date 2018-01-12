 »   »   » Thaana Serndha Koottam Movie Review: This Gang Takes Us For A Worthy & Enjoyable Ride!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Thaana Serndha Koottam, starring Suriya in the lead role is all set to take over the theatres from today (January 12, 2018) onwards. The much awaited film, has been directed by Vignesh Sivan and the audiences expect nothing less than a crackling entertainer from the big team.

Plot



The story of Thaana Serndha Koottam is set in the 1980s and is loosely based on the Hindi movie Special 26. The film takes us through the life of a youngster whose big dream is to become a CBI officer. But, fate goes against him and he with some of his friends, form a gang that does fake raid.



Let's see how the cast & crew members of Thaana Serndha Koottam have fared for the movie..



Suriya As Iniyan Well, we have been waiting to see Suriya in such a role, which has well-utilised the charm, simplicity and the subtle acting skills of the much loved actor. He is at ease while performing the central character and right from the first frame, his energy is unmatchable. In fact, he has delivered exactly what was required for the character, be it in the romantic, sentimental or comical portions.

Keerthi Suresh Keerthi Suresh plays the role of the leading lady, who hails from a Brahmin family. The screen time for her character was comparatively lesser but still, her role holds due importance in the story.

Ramya Krishnan As Jhansi Rani Ramya Krrishna gets to play a well-written role of the prominent member of the gang. As usual, the actress has put up an impressive show, especially in light comedy sequences. She is full of energy and she simply steals the show in some of the sequences.

Rest Of The Cast Thaana Serndha Koottam has a huge list of actors in it. Yesteryear actor Karthik has done a decent job but his role loses the steam midway. Thambi Ramiah creates an impact in a role with a difference. Senthil makes a remarkable re-entry. TSK also features Sathyan, Kaliyarasan etc., in important roles.

Script & Direction - Vignesh Sivan Vignesh Sivan has smartly adapted the main storyline of Special 26 and placed in a milieu, which is quite familiar to the Tamil film audiences. He has also added some extra elements which ups the entertainment quotient of the movie. Despite, being a story set in 1980s, there are some references to the present day issues and they have been smartly imbibed and one wouldn't feel any disparity.

The film-maker in him is ably packaged the product without losing the entertainment quotient at any time. Yes, there are a few instances in the first half and towards the ending portions, where he loses the control, but he confidently gets back to track. The placing of the songs are perfect and doesn't affect the flow of the film. Moreover, he doesn't overuse the mass elements and keep the characters as themselves.

Music & BGM - Anirudh Ravichander The songs of the film have already emerged as big hits. It is a treat to watch Sodakku on the big screen, amidst a huge crowd. He has done a good job with the BGM of the film and it suits pretty well to the genre of the movie.



The cinematography department of Thaana Serndha Koottam has been handled by Dinesh Krishnan and he has done a commendable job. A Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing department and he could have done a better job in first half.



Overall View



Thaana Serndha Koottam is a commercial movie with a valid and definite storyline. The film, despite being a remake, stands on its own and all thanks to the well-layered screenplay of Vignesh Sivan. The film doesn't get into the track of usual masala movies and follows a more believable and logical track.



Corruption is one such issue that has been prevailing in the system since decades. Hence, the film's take on the same is still crucial and relevant. Moreover, Thaana Serndha Koottam has in it a revenge tale, which sets the tone of the film in a perfect manner. At the same time, being a heist movie, it has to be said that, Thaana Serndha Koottam lacks that thrilling element in the climax sequences. Nevertheless, the film is definitely high on other entertainment quotients.



There might be some thoughts prevailing in the minds of people who have watched Special 26, as to whether Thaana Serndha Koottam will satisfy them or not. There are some big differences in the progression of the story of this Tamil movie and the room for comparisons isn't much.



Verdict



With some crackling performances, neat packaging of Vignesh Sivan and a well-layered storyline, Thaana Serndha Koottam offers us an enjoyable ride, which is worth the money that you spend on it.