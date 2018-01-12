 »   »   » Thaana Serndha Koottam Movie Review

Thaana Serndha Koottam, starring Suriya in the lead role is all set to take over the theatres from today (January 12, 2018) onwards. The much awaited film, has been directed by Vignesh Sivan and the audiences expect nothing less than a crackling entertainer from the big team.

Plot



The story of Thaana Serndha Koottam is set in the late 1980s. Reportedly, the film will be in the lines of a heist movie with ample scope of entertainment. The movie is loosely based on a Opera House heist, which occurred in the year 1987 in Mumbai.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Thaana Serndha Koottam..



Suriya The audiences have been waiting to see Suriya in such a character and it is sure that the actor won't disappoint. We definitely can expect a crackling performance from the much loved actor of Kollywood.

Keerthi Suresh Keerthi Suresh plays the role of the leading lady in Thaana Serndha Koottam. The actress will be seen playing a character who hails from a Brahmin family. Interestingly, her character in the film doesn't have a name.

Ramya Krishnan After Baahubali 2, Ramta Krishnan is back to Kollywood with a role, which holds due importance in the narration of the movie. The popular actress is sure to come up with a crackling performance in the movie.

Rest Of The Cast Thaana Serndha Koottam features a huge list of actors in it. Yesteryear actor Karthik will be seen portraying a crucial role in the movie. RJ Balaji, Kalaiyarasan, Thambi Ramiah, Nanda, Sathyan etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction - Vignesh Sivan Vignesh Sivan is back in action after the humongous success of Naanum Rowdy Thaan, which had hit the theatres in 2015. Thaana Serndha Koottam is the third directorial venture of the young film-maker. It is also the first association of Suriya and Vignesh Sivan.

Music & BGM - Anirudh Ravichander Young sensation Anurudh Ravichander has taken care of the music department of the movie. The songs of the film, especially Sodakku and Peela have emerged as big hits already. We definitely expect the same magic in the background score, as well.



The cinematography department of Thaana Serndha Koottam has been handled by Dinesh Krishnan. A Sreekar Prasad has taken care of the editing department.



