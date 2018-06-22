 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Review: Forgive The Minor Shortcomings & You Are In For An Extravagant Experience!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nivetha Pethuraj, Aaron Aziz, Ramesh Thilak, Aarav Director: Shakti S. Rajan

Tik Tik Tik has been branded as the first ever space movie in the history of Indian cinema and that reason was more than enough to catch this exciting movie from the theatres. The Tamil film industry could be proud of the fact that it has introduced a globally popular genre, which is still left untouched in the Indian cinema. Now, has the film lived up to the gigantic expectations that the audiences have carried? Well, it definitely has upto an extent.

The space movie, Tik Tik Tik takes us through a group of 5 people, who have been assigned with the mission of stopping an asteroid from hitting Chennai. It is a secret mission that is known to only a few of the top officials. For this, the DSD team hires an escape artist and two of his friends and they have to steal a missile.

The regional flavour added to the script does help the film in giving a nativity connect. The characterizations of the lead character Vasu, played by Jayam Ravi too, have an uncanny resemblance to the ones that we are used to in Tamil movies. Even we get to see twists and turns, which are largely unimaginable in films of such genre. But, such minute additions have helped Tik Tik Tik in appealing to a larger section of the audiences.

Shakti Sounder Rajan has already proved his mettle as a film-maker who is capable of handling concepts that are less touched upon. With Tik Tik Tik, he has stepped into the zone of the sci-fi movies and the attempt of the film-maker deserves a big round of applause. His conceptualization of some of the scenes, especially in the outer space and the space shuttle, shows his calibre. The way he has used the available technical aspects to perfection also deserves due mention. However, his placing of some commercial elements does affect the flow of the film. The high pace execution might not suit the taste of all, especially for all those who are used to the movies of the such genre.

Jayam Ravi excels in the role of Vasu, an escape artist who has to go through emotional turmoil while in the mission as well. Some of the scenes involving the father-son duo are heart-touching ones. Nivetha Pethuraj gets to play a meaty role as Lieutenant Colonel Swathy. Ramesh Tilak and Arjunan, as Venkat and Appu, perform the roles of side-kicks effectively even though some of the comic sequences were misplaced. Tik Tik Tik also features Vincent Ashokan, Jayaprakash etc., in important roles.

Tik Tik Tik has the backing of a sound technical department, which scores high. The VFX and CG works are remarkable, even though there are some sequences which looked a bit artificial. At the same time, it has to be remembered that the movie's budget is way lesser than the films of the same genre that have come in Bollywood. D Imman comes up with an impeccable job, especially with his background scores, which offers a completely new experience.

Tik Tik Tik is indeed a fresh attempt in Tamil cinema and at portions, you have to watch it with the mindset of watching a commercial Tamil movie. However, Shakti Sounder Rajan and has definitely offered an extravagant experience, which will keep you in your toes in many occasions. A pat on the back for pulling off a tough concept with conviction!