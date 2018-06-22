 »   »   »  Traffic Ramasamy Review: Amateurish Film-making Lets Down A Promising Plot!

Rating: 1.0 /5 Star Cast: S A Chandrasekhar, Rohini, R K Suresh, Ambika, Livingston Director: Vijay Vikram

The biographical flick picturised on the multi-facet activist, Ramasamy, has hit screens today(Jun 22, 2018). Ramasamy is a real-life social activist and a public interest litigator. He has filed over 500 PILs which is the highest by anyone in the country. An interesting flick covering real-life incidents which will be introduced to the public should be a good watch. Let's check if the director has included a fair amount of real-life information and induced interest in the audience.

Actors: SA Chandrashekar, Rohini, Prakash Raj, RK Suresh, Livingston, Upasana RC, Ambika, Chetan, Imman Annachi, Charles Vinoth, Mohan Raman, Madhan Bob

Directed By: Vicky

Banner: Green Signal

Music: Balamurali Balu

Story

Before you get all excited and pumped up thinking this to be a biopic of the real-life social activist, then you are wrong. It is just a thin line drawn from Ramasamy's life and the rest is built only for the cinematic experience.

The protagonist, Ramasamy (SA Chandrashekar) gets into many do-gooder scenes such as involving in the protest of the closure of TASMAC near a certain school, taking over a fellow citizen for spitting pan in the public area, reprimanding the city's Mayor and exposing a sexual harassment by a female cop. The last one among them lands him in trouble.

A similar such "helping the society" incident is dragged throughout the second half which is projected as the biggest achievement of the protagonist.

Upside

Guest appearances from certain actors

Theme based on a real-life hero

Downside

Lead characters and performances

Amateurish direction

Too much cinematic liberty

Performances

SA Chandrashekar, who looked quite convincing in the makeover of Ramasamy in posters and trailer is a huge let down in the movie. He seems to be forced, struggles with his body language and is totally unconvincing. The legendary director, who rose to directorial stardom with law & order based movies, has hit the rock bottom with his acting performance.

There is no one else in the cast which can be attributed with better feedback or credits. The lesser you speak, the better it is.

Technical Aspects

Vicky, a debutant had a great opportunity to translate this flick as a launching pad into Tamil Cinema. With a great reference, the plot and screenplay could have been made in an interesting manner. However, his cinematic liberty was way beyond the comprehension and every frame had evidence of the amateurish film-making output.

Music, editing, cinematography and production values just go hand in hand with the movie's quality and there is definitely nothing much to rave about any of the aforementioned departments.

Final Verdict

The amateurish film-making lets down an otherwise promising plot. You may watch a couple of Ramasamy's videos on YouTube!