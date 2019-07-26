A1 Movie Review: Santhanam's Movie Is A Decent Entertainer

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Santhanam, Tara Alisha Berry, Yatin Karyekar Director: K Jhonson

Santhanam never fails to entertain audience with his performances. Now, he is back with A1, which appears to be a typical Santhanam entertainer. Has the movie lived up to the expectations set by the teaser, trailer, and sneak peaks?

Story

Saravanan (Santhanam), hails from a lower middle class family and is a happy-go-lucky person who wanders without any aim in his life. Heroine Tara Alisha (Divya in the movie), is an IT employee & a caste fanatic. She dreams of getting into a wedlock with a dreaded goon belonging to her caste.

As expected, Divya bumps in to Saravanan and falls for his antics. Little does she realise that he does not meet the caste requirement.

Divya's father, Ramanathan (Yatin Karyekar), is a conservative person who does not approve of this affair. How Saravanan and Divya convince Ramanathan forms the rest of the movie.

Positives

Santhanam's One Liners

Entertaining Second Half

Limited Songs

Negatives

Age Old Story

Clichéd First Half

Chemistry between Santhanam & Tara

Performances

Santhanam is at his usual best. He is spot on with his expressions, timing & delivery. Combination scenes between Santha, MS Bhaskar (Santhanam's father) & Thangadurai are entertaining.

Tara Alisha is the usual Tamil cinema's bubbly girl in the movie who is supposed to steal hearts of youngsters. She is limited with both the role & her performance. The combination sequences of Santha and Tara are on the downside, which should not have been the case as the movie is a love story.

MS Bhaskar, Thangamani, Saikumar, Swaminathan and others are entertaining who gel well with the hero. There take-off kind of dialogues, which is converted, as one-liners by Santha are hilarious. It so appears at one point that the movie runs on one-liner comic writing.

Technical Aspects

It appears that director Johnson was sure about his writing & execution right from the beginning. The plot lacks logic and is outdated at many places. However, his stuffing of entertainment in the overall package is laudable as the movie caters to a section of audience.

Santhosh Narayanan, for a change, takes the backseat, as his music does not stand as one of the highlights of the movie. It is also because of the fact that the number of songs are less.

Rest of the technical output are adequate.

Final Verdict

A1 is an inconsistent but enjoyable joyride. This could be your movie if you crave for some entertainment this weekend.