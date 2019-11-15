Action Movie Review: 'Logic' Goes For A Toss In This Vishal Starrer!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Vishal Krishna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Yogi Babu, ramki Director: Sundar C

Action entertainers aren't new for Tamil movie buffs. But, seldom one gets to see films that remain true to the genre without compromising on the content. Vishal and Sunder C seemingly try to fill that void with their latest film, which has been titled 'Action'. Has the movie managed to make an impact? Read our take on Action to get a clear picture regarding this.

Plot

Subhash is a valiant Army officer who hails from a political family. His father is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu whereas his brother is all set to contest the next major election. However, a set of unforeseen events tarnish the image of his brother, and how Subhash unearths the truth forms the crux of Action.

Screenplay & Direction

Action begins with an intelligent disclaimer with Vijay Sethupathi coming on board to make it clear why Tamil is being used in the entire film, despite the story travelling to different countries. However, it would have been really good if a small share of this intelligence was added to the script. Action has a storyline that loses its power when it tries to become too ambitious. The film travels to many places but the necessity of the same is not clear. The writing looks promising initially with some gripping moments but things turn out to be messy, especially in the second half where logic and conviction go for a toss. Even the twists look pretty ordinary and hence, fail to provide the much-needed punch.

On the positive side, some of the action sequences are quite good. Especially, the fight sequence of Subhash with the Turkey police is a refreshing one. But the same can't be said about the much-talked-about interval sequence, which looked pretty ordinary on the screen. It is promising to see Sunder C opt for a track that is different from his previous outings. The director proves he could handle films on a huge canvas with ease but needed to come up with a better script. He tries to cover up the logical loopholes with the pacy narrative. He even tries to pull back the film in the climax portions, where his narrative offers some tense moments. Action would have been a lot better if it had come with more of such moments.

Performances

Vishal is always reliable in such roles and once again proves his ability with his stunning action sequences. It is a joy to watch him do the swift stunts. Aishwarya Lekshmi makes a decent debut. Tamannaah too puts up a spirited performance and it is in the second half that we get to see more of her. Kabir Duhan Singh has his moments. If not for the lip-sync issues, Akansha Puri would have been more convincing. Ramki gets an important role to play. You can't help but feel Yogi Babu is wasted in an extended cameo.

Other Aspects

The music department scores pretty well and the songs act as the saving grace, at times. Even the BGM is pretty good and Hip Hop Thamizha tries to lift the film from nowhere with his thumping score. Dudley has done an impressive job with the cinematography. The editing could have been better, and the problem lies in the fact that the film tries to become too fast.

Verdict

Action tries to be too intelligent and smart, which it isn't. Bad writing pulls down the film's prospects.