Adithya Varma Movie Review: Dhruv Vikram Impresses Big Time In This Perfect Remake!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu, Priya Anand, Anbu Thasan, Bagavathi Perumal Director: Gireesaaya

Multiple factors made Adithya Varma a film to look forward to. At first, it is the launchpad of Dhruv Vikram, who looks a promising talent, straightaway. Secondly, it is the Tamil adaptation of Arjun Reddy, which already got a Hindi version in Kabir Singh. Has Adithya Varma and Dhruv Vikram managed to impress the audiences? Read our take on the film to get a picture regarding this.

Plot

The film follows the life of a young doctor named Adithya Varma, who apart from having anger-management issues has had an unforgettable break-up with a girl named Meera.

Script & Direction

While the characterisation of the lead protagonist is what makes this tale different from the usual romantic tales, it is also something worth inviting controversies, much like the original version did. The Tamil version follows the same path as its predecessors with minute changes in the script, according to the nativity factors.

While the titular character's identity remains the same, the leading lady gets more scope to perform. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Meera turns out to be a well-etched character. In Adithya Varma, there are reasons for Meera to be shown as submissive. It isn't just a one-sided love story initially as Meera also reciprocates her admiration for Adithya on multiple occasions. Hence, the chemistry between the lead characters is brought out well in Adithya Varma.

Nevertheless, since Tamil cinema is known for romantic sequences that have been executed well, the ones in Adithya Varma may not look fresh or unseen. However, director Gireesaaya strikes hard with his take on the intense sequences. At the same time, Adithya Varma's take on friendship, the father-son relationship, siblings' bond are refreshing.

Performances

Dhruv Vikram gets a very challenging role to play in his debut and it needs to be said that he nails it with his performance. He is simply stunning as the young Adithya Varma, who has a fierce attitude. Similarly, the debutant also puts up a matured performance as a doctor, who finds it hard to come to terms with his break-up. Banita Sandhu is a revelation and aces with her performance. The chemistry between the lead pair is superb, which again adds to the film's positives. Priya Anand, Leela Samson, etc., have also done their parts pretty well.

Other Aspects

Ravi Varman's cinematography deserves applauds and he has given the right tone for the two different phases of the protagonist's life. Songs are decent but the BGM looks pretty solid. Editing looks good but still, a check on the film's runtime could have worked to the movie's advantage.

Verdict

Adithya Varma has the capability to impress everyone, particularly ones who haven't watched the original. At the same time, it is also a genuine remake, which has everything in it to satisfy the fans of the original.