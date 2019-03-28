Airaa Movie Review: The Nayanthara Starrer Fails To Meet Expectations

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Kalayarasan Director: Sarjun

Lady Superstar is yet again back with a seemingly promising and intriguing concept being written and directed by KM Sarjun. Airaa's trailer and the poster design offer a sense of a quality output but it needs to be seen whether the same holds good for the entire movie.

Story

The movie takes off with a couple of cops heading towards a lavish bungalow in Pollachi, which is shown as a haunted entity. Cut to the scene and we navigate to Chennai where the supposed protagonist, Yamuna (Nayanthara) is shown. She is caught in between a misogynist NRI who is set as an alliance by her parents and a typical boss who is focused more on professional terms than on personal/emotional concerns.

Yamuna finally decides to take a break and stay put in her grandmother's palatial house in Pollachi, which is the haunted bungalow. The house is inundated with a visually-impaired grandmother, a caretaker called Mani (Yogi Babu), lots of DTS effects such as melodramatic rocking chairs and squeaky doors, which is typically seen in any horror movie. Despite many alarms in the house assuring the existence of some spirit, Yamuna is undeterred and takes it as a joke.

Parallel to the story, the movie introduces Amudhavan (Kalaiyarasan), who is shown to have lost his beloved soul, Bhavani (Nayanthara again) in a certain road tragedy. He realizes that there are quite a number of unfortunate and distinct deaths happening around him and he feels that these deaths could be connected to that of Bhavani's.

At a certain point, both Amudhavan and Yamuna's stories get connected in the movie and how they intersect forms the rest of the plot.

Performances

There are no comments or disputes about the performance of the biggest lady star of the current generation as she has pulled out both Bhavani and Yamuna's character with elan. Kalaiyarasan is good and convincing in his role while Yogi Babu is at his usual best.

Mathevan and Gabrella Sellus steal the show with their terrific performances as young Amudhan and Bhavani respectively.

Technical Aspects

Director KM Sarjun seems to have got a great concept on paper and his design too would have convinced him during the writing phase. Be it the dropping of the butterfly effect hint during the title credits or running parallel stories in tandem, the writer in him would have been satisfied. But the issue surfaces during the execution time. His intent of packing horror elements, sentimental quotient with a tragic proceeding and adding a revenge angle with the background of butterfly effect doesn't seem to fall in place and goes against the overall conviction of the director.

The background score is a huge take away in the movie while both cinematography and editing stand as the pros of the movie.

Positives

Performances

BGM

Cinematography

Editing

Negatives

Screenplay

Unconvincing presentation

Final Verdict

Airaa had the potential to be a gripping thriller but it fails to live up to expectations. Not a must watch category but can spend your 150 bucks if you crave for some piece of entertainment this weekend.