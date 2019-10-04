Asuran Movie Review: Dhanush Starrer Is A Hard-Hitting Saga On Baneful Vengeance

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Balaji Sakthivel, Pasupathi, Prakash Raj Director: Vetrimaran

Expectations are usually high when a movie from the stable of Dhanush-Vetrimaaran hits screens. In the past, they have given us memorable outings such as Polladhavan, Aadukalam and most recently Vada Chennai. Vetrimaaran is known for his raw and realistic take on intense subjects and Asuran's posters and stills promised, yet another solid film from the craftsman. Has Asuran managed to keep up the reputation of the Dhanush-Vetrimaaran team? Read Asuran movie review to know more about this.

Plot

Shivasaamy (Dhanush), a farmer, leads a content life with his wife Pachammal (Manju Warrier), two sons, a daughter and his brother-in-law Murugesan (Pasupathi). But, a few issues that crop up between the family and a wealthy landlord of his village named Vadakooran (Aadukalam Nareyn), changes their life upside down, leading to a series of unpleasant incidents.

Screenplay & Direction

What makes Vetrimaaran films a class apart are the narrative structure and the unseen milieu that he sets up for the story. Coming to Asuran, Vetrimaaran opts to narrate a tale of vengeance, set against a backdrop that we are somewhat used to in Tamil cinema. However, Vetrimaaran pulls up the socks with the treatment of his subject, which takes forward the movie like a raw and realistic thriller, especially in the first half.

In the second half, the film moves to a different zone. There are times when we get a feeling that the writing loses grip, especially when the proceedings in the flashback sequences turn predictable. However, the way the director has set up the events that evoke revenge in the protagonist is convincing.

Vetrimaaran should be lauded for highlighting an important message and that too about vengeance. Moreover, the characterisations are multi-dimensional. All the major characters, in various phases, experience the urge to take revenge. It is left to the audiences to decide for themselves whether the acts are justifiable or not. However, he places Shivasaamy in the median line, through which he conveys the right message to the viewers.

Performances

We could see an altogether different Dhanush in this movie. He gets to play two different phases of Shivasaamy. While the younger phase was a cakewalk for him, he simply stuns with the portrayal of the older phase. The maturity and vulnerability of the character are so safe in his hands. Manju Warrier makes a stellar debut in Tamil cinema as Pachammal. She does the role with full confidence and her dubbing is also spot on. Veteran actors Pasupathi and Prakash Raj get to play important roles. A special mention has to be accorded to the young actors who play Shivasaamy's kids with the desired intensity.

Other Aspects

R Velraj sets some raw, realistic and stunning frames. GV Prakash Kumar gels well with Vetrimaaran and it shows. The BGM is stunning and the songs are used well, according to the situations. The action sequences are realistic and solid.

Positives

Strong performances from the star cast

Realistic and thrilling first half

Smart characterisations

Background score by GV Prakash Kumar

Negatives

Predictability factor in the second half

Verdict

Asuran comes with an important message about vengeance and the director has conveyed that without being preachy. Asuran might not be the best work from the Dhanush-Vetrimaaran team but still, it is a very good movie that keeps up the reputation of the solid combo.