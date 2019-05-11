Ayogya Movie Review: The Vishal Starrer Offers What It Promised And That Too In An Impressive Way!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Vishal Krishna, Raashi Khanna, Parthiban, K.S. Ravikumar, Sachu Director: Venkat Mohan

After the initial few hassles, Ayogya has come out in the theatres. The Vishal movie, which is based on the Telugu film Temper, has shown promises of being a very good mass entertainer. Has Ayogya turned out be a faithful remake? Read Ayogya review here to know the correct answers.

Plot

The story of Ayogya revolves around a corrupt police officer named Karnan, who goes to any extent for the sake of money. But there comes a situation in his life when he really starts thinking about his deeds and actions.

Script & Direction

Ayogya has all the positive qualities that that original version had. One would think it would be easy to pen a remake but it isn't an easy task as the particular version should suit the regional flair. Ayogya's script has been worked keeping this in consideration and you could find changes that suit the taste of the Tamil audiences. Such changes have worked out pretty well and it sets the correct platform for a mass entertainer. The characterisations are unique and we haven't seen a commercial hero performing such kind of a role in Tamil cinema in the recent times.

Venkat Mohan, the debut director has packaged the film like a pro. He has packed the film keeping in mind of the Tamil film audiences and thereby hitting the bulls-eye. The first half of the film moves at a swift pace and offers complete entertainment. The film-maker has used the director in Vishal to perfection. In the second half, there comes a transition in the style of film-making, which again looks convincing. It is not an easy task for a film-maker but Venkat Mohan clears that task with ease. The climax sequences are the major highlight of the film, which is sure to impress the audiences.

Performances

Vishal is the show-stealer and he simply puts up a stellar performance as a character with different shades. Without going overboard, he has given the right eccentricity that the character requires. He comes up with a new body language according to the requirement of the character. How he has portrayed the character in two different halves of the film shows his range and versatility. Needless to say, he comes up with a terrific performance in the action sequences too. Parthiban comes up with a top-notch performance and his combination sequences with Vishal are not to be missed. Raashi Khanna has come up with a confident performances. KS Ravikumar gets a meaty role to play that he does to conviction. The film also features Sonia Aggarwaal, Pooja Devaraya and others in important roles.

Other Aspects

Sam CS has done an amazing job at the music department. The BGFM elevates many of the scenes in the required manner. Sreekar Prasad's expertise in editing could be experienced in this film as well. Cinematography by VI Karthik is also impressive.

Verdict

Ayogya has definitely found a place in the list of the remakes that has done justice to the original. However, Ayogya has some difference from Temper, which has also worked extremely favour of the movie.