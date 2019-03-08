English
    Boomerang Review: A Decent Movie That Can Be Watched For Its Message And Entertainment Values!

    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Atharvaa, RJ Balaji, Megha Akash, Sathish, Upen Patel
    Director: R Kannan

    R. Kannan of Jayamkondan and Settai fame, is back to the business with Boomerang. This time around, he has donned multiple roles of a writer, director and a producer. Focusing on a pressing issue, Kannan has laced the movie with an important message, which could turn out good with the audience.

    Boomerang Review: A Decent Movie That Can Be Watched For Its Message And Entertainment Values!

    Plot

    Shakthi is an engineer working for an IT firm in a metro city. He happens to get fired from his organization and hence, the young chap decides to head back to his hometown. He, along with a couple of friends, decide to contribute to their hometown and eventually, enhance the lifestyle and being of the villagers.

    During the process, Shakthi encounters various issues which could be expected in any do-gooder oriented action-thrillers. There appears an antagonist who crosses the path of the protagonist, a heroine to compliment the hero and a couple of comedians to support our hero, and also provide some rib-tickling experience to the audience.

    Story & Direction

    Kannan has focused on a river-interlinking issue and its importance, which is not spoken much in Tamil cinema. He definitely, needs to be lauded for this attempt. The director is a winner in his plot selection. However, the movie gets a bit clichéd as it progresses ahead since there is no surprise element pampering the audience.

    Performances

    Atharvaa has once again proved that he is a great talent who is not getting his due in the industry. He is good with his emotions, expressions and body language. Mega Akash is cute and eye soothing while she doesn't have much to do in the flick.

    Upen Patel as the antagonist has done justice to his role, while Sathish and RJ Balaji come in as a breather in between for a certain section of the audience.

    Technical Aspects

    Radhan's music and background score are ok and the VFX team needs to be appreciated for the work in the second half, considering the scale and budget of the movie. The rest of the technical departments have chipped in with their work.

    Positives

    Storyline

    Atharvaa's Performance

    RJ Balaji's Performance In The Second Half

    Negatives

    Pale First Half

    Typical Cat-Mouse Clash

    Final Verdict

    A decent movie which can be given a shot for its message and nominal entertainment values.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
