Charlie Chaplin 2 Review: This One Definitely Qualifies For A Releaxed Watch!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Prabhu Deva, Nikki Galrani, Adah Sharma, Prabhu, Samir Kochhar Director: Sakthi Chidambaram

After a brief gap of 8 years, director Shakti Chidambaram is back to his forte, which is direction, with the movie Charlie Chaplin-2, which has taken over the big screens. The movie is the sequel to the 2002’s super hit movie, Charlie Chaplin, but not the continuation of the same.

Prabhu Deva and Prabhu, who were part of the first part are repeated in the part-2 as well while Nikki Galrani and Adah Sharma have added glamor to the celluloid.

The movie is about Thiru (Prabhu Deva) who runs a successful matrimonial agency as he boasts of 99 near perfect marriages. But it’s the 100th marriage which brings in the twist in his life and also, in the movie. Things go haywire due to certain elements and confusion which causes a lot of chaos.

Prabhu Deva has time and again proved that he is not just a phenomenal dancer, but a fantastic actor too. Be it his subtle expressions or comic timing, he scores everytime he appears on screen. The other lead actors are accredited with quite some pivotal roles in the movie. Nikki Galrani as Sara, a social activist has got some good space while Adah Sharma as a psychology student is pretty impressive. Ramakrishnan (Prabhu) scores easily as ever.

Shakti Chidambaram has scored again in the comedy genre and this product too has come out as a clean output. Not just the entertainment quotient, the director has blended a social message into the movie. The ill-effects of overdose or misuse of technology and its after effects. Another better part of the movie is its runtime. The director has bundled both entertainment and message under 2 Hours 10 Minutes which doesn’t make the audience jittery while watching the same.

Music by Amresh Ganesh, cinematography by Soundararajan are adequate to the requirement of the movie. Especially, the songs are really refreshing. However, the comedy might not appeal to all sections of audience and might look liked cliched and over-the-top for some of them.

Final Verdict

An entertaining movie if you crave for an engaging couple of hours by leaving behind the day-to-day stress and workload tautness.