Comali Movie Review: This Jayam Ravi Starrer Makes For Good Watch

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Jayam Ravi, last seen in the well-received Adanga Maru, is currently in the limelight because of his latest movie Comali, which arrived in theatres today (August 15, 2019) amidst fanfare. The film, featuring the popular hero in a lively new avatar, has created a great deal of buzz amongst the Gen Y audience, which makes it a high stakes affair for Jayam Ravi. So, is Comali worth a watch? Read the review to find out.

Plot

Comali revolves around a young man who finds himself in a series of hilarious situations when he returns to 'normal life' after being in a coma for 16 years. The film, mainly, highlights the 'generation gap' through the plight of the protagonist while touching upon several harsh realities of life.

Screenplay

Comali features an intriguing storyline, which clicks with fans as it has been executed reasonably well. The first half is quite compelling and manages to keep the viewer hooked. The romantic scenes between Jayam Ravi and Samyuktha Hegde have come out well and might appeal to the younger audience. Comali, however, falters in the second half as some of the scenes are a bit preachy and tend to drag a bit. Similarly, it is impossible to connect with the Jayam Ravi-Kajal Aggarwal track as it lacks depth.

Performances

Jayam Ravi is the heart and soul of Comali as his comic timing is flawless. He carries off most scenes with effortless ease, proving that he has evolved into a fine performer. Samyuktha is decent and looks good with the Thani Oruvan hero. Kajal is underutilised, which makes it difficult for her to impress the audience. Yogi Babu, who is in top form, complements Jayam Ravi quite well. KS Ravikumar, who plays the role of a politician, too does a fair job.

Positives

Jayam Ravi's Performance

Interesting Concept

Good First Half

Yogi Babu's Impressive Performance

Negatives

Weak Second Half

Kajal Aggarwal Is Underutilised

A Few Scenes Are A Bit OTT

The Verdict

Comali is a reasonably engaging movie that makes a solid impact. It should click with the target audience.