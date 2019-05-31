Devi 2 Movie Review: Old Wine In Old Bottle!

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Tamannaah, Prabhudeva, Kovai Sarala Director: AL Vijay

Devi 2 is the horror-comedy film, which is a sequel to the 2016-released superhit movie Devi. Actor-director Prabhudeva and Tamannaah Bhatia reprise their lead roles from the original. Devi 2 is directed by AL Vijay, who also helmed the original. This multi-lingual project is jointly produced by GV Films Ltd and Trident Arts. Has the team succeeded in delivering a decent horror comedy? Read Devi 2 movie review here to know...

Plot

Krishna (Prabhudeva) and Devi (Tamannaah) are leading a happy married life. But things take a U turn after Krishna gets possessed by two evil spirits. Devi, with the help of a friend (Kovai Sarala) tries to save her husband from the mess. How Devi succeeds in her mission forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

AL Vijay has directed the movie, as well as co-written the script along with Satya. Even though the core plot had the potential to be a decent horror-comedy, the half-baked storytelling kills the experience. The struggles faced by the protagonists look totally unconvincing and hardly make any impact.

Sadly, most of the scenes remind of the popular horror-comedies we have seen before, and lacks originality. Even though the movie has a good star cast, the characters are under-written and the actors are totally wasted. The lazy writing and poor treatment have made Devi 2, a disappointment.

Performances

Prabhudeva and Tamannaah have done a good job. Kovai Sarala has nothing challenging to do in her repetitive role, but scores at places with her comic timing.

Sonu Sood, who makes a special appearance is totally wasted in his minimal role. RJ Balaji, Nandita Swetha, and Dimple Hayati, who play other crucial roles fail to create any impact.

Technical Aspects

Ayananka Bose's colourful visuals are the major saving grace. Anthony's editing is not up to the mark. The songs by Sam CS are okay, but does make any impact in the narrative. The background music is just fine.

Positives

Prabhudeva and Tamannaah's performance

Kovai Sarala's omedy

Good Visuals

Negatives

Half-baked storytelling

Wasted star cast

Lack of originality

Verdict

Devi 2 is a disappointing movie which fails to make an impact. This Prabhudeva-Tamannaah movie is clearly old wine in old bottle.

