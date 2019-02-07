Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Movie Review: Santhanam Steals The Show With His Lively Act

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Santhanam, Rajendran, Deepti Director: Rambala

In 2016, Tamil cinema's popular comedian Santhanam became the talk of the town when his Dhilluku Dhuddu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. The film also impressed the critics owing to its impressive screenplay and engaging presentation. Now, nearly three years later, Santhanam is back with Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The horror-comedy hit the screens today (February 7, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The fans have high expectations from the film and this makes it a crucial release for Santhanam.

So, has Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 lived up to the expectations? Let us find out.

Plot

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 revolves around the scary yet funny incidents that take place when a carefree guy falls in love with a beautiful woman who has a secret. The rest of the plot deals with how the protagonist deals with this unexpected predicament.

Performances

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is a Santhanam show all the way. The actor is in top form and leaves us in splits with his flawless comic timing. It can safely be said that the Santhanam of old is back. Rajendran too seems to be in top form. His scenes with Santhanam have been executed quite well and are the USP of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. Their crackling chemistry adds a new dimension to the movie. The other actors too do justice to their roles and support Santhanam quite ably.

Screenplay And Direction

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is an intelligently written film and does justice to the standards set by the first part. The first half moves along at a nice pace and features several funny sequences, and does a good job of setting the stage for the second half. Needless to say, the second half is even better than the first one. The last 45 minutes, in particular, are a laugh riot and feature one gag after the other.

The jokes are quite organic and this makes them easy to follow. As such, the comedy in Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 does not feel forced at all. The director Rambala must be given credit for utilising Santhanam's talents to the fullest. He has extracted the very best from the star and the results are mind-blowing.

Other Aspects

The background score is effective and does a good job of highlighting the quirky nature of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The good camera-work and lighting too up the eeriness quotient of a few scenes. The other technical departments have also been handled well.

Positives

Santhanam's lively performance

Rajendran and Santhanam's chemistry

The crisp screenplay

Witty comic punches

Negatives

The climax is a bit predictable

Routine story

The Verdict

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is a quirky horror-comedy that manages to hit the right notes to entertain the target audience.