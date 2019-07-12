Gorilla Movie Review: Entertains But Fails To Push Boundaries!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Jeeva, Shalini Pandey, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Rajendran Director: Don Sandy

Some films are worth leaving you excited about, right with its posters and teasers. Gorilla is one such film that was able to leave the audiences guessing about its theme. Has the Jiiva starrer offered anything special for the audiences? Read our review on Gorilla movie to get a clear picture regarding this.

Plot

The core plot of Gorilla revolves around a petty thief played by Jiiva and his team, which has been assigned to rob a bank due to certain reasons. What is the role of a Gorilla in this heist? The movie answers this question and more.

Screenplay & Direction

The idea about bringing a chimp as a prominent part of a heist movie is something new to Indian cinema. The storyline of Gorilla too has that interesting spark that calls for a good movie. It needs to be said that Gorilla does live up to the hype to an extent, especially with the first-half of the film offering ample scope for entertainment.

The screenplay is decent and director Don Sandy has knit the sequences pretty well with back-to-back entertainment in store for the audiences in the initial portions. The heist element and the placing of the Gorilla character onto it are pretty interesting. In fact, the director has made good use of the chimp, which makes the film heavily entertaining. However, the robbery sequences could have been canned in a much better way. A little bit more brilliance in the writing could have helped in bringing about those surprise elements. Certain events defy logic completely.

In the second-half, the film moves to a different environment. The writing as well as the execution enters a new terrain. While the social angle that the film looks into, needs to be appreciated, it has to be said that such sequences do go overboard in certain areas. Even the Gorilla character looks underused when it comes to the second-half. However, the film does hit an emotional connect with the audiences.

Performances

Jiiva is a brilliant actor and his eagerness to experiment with roles should be appreciated. In Gorilla too, he puts up a very fine performance and thus taking the film forward. Shalini Pandey is the leading lady but she has limited scope for performance. Yogi Babu scores the maximum among the co-actors the film has. Satish too has done a decent job with his performance. The chimp comes up with an endearing act, which is sure to be lapped up by the audiences. Radha Ravi also does an important character in the film.

Other Aspects

Sam CS's ability to create thumping BGM is well-known and he repeats the brilliance once again in Gorilla. The songs are decent but fall short of greatness. The cinematography works by RB Gurudev are good. Editing is slick and neat in the first-half. However, the editor could have taken more care about the transitions in the second-half.

Positives

Jiiva's Performance

Entertaining First-half

The Chimp's Addition

Comedy Sequences

Negatives

Inconsistent Second-half

Lack Of Brilliance In Writing

Becomes Preachy At Times

Verdict

Gorilla has good moments to offer but not without frequent hiccups. The film is entertaining but fails to push the boundaries further ahead. The social angle that the film has to say is pretty good and the team needs to be applauded for that.