Jackpot Movie Review: A Lively Entertainer That Makes For A Fun Watch

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Jyothika, Revathy, Yogi Babu Director: Kalyaan

Jyothika, last seen in the box office dud Raatchasi, is back with her latest release Jackpot, which hit screens today (August 2, 2019) amidst reasonable fanfare. The film, featuring 'Jyo' in a lively new avatar has created decent buzz as it promises to be a fun-filled comedy. Jackpot has also grabbed a fair deal of attention as it features versatile actress Revathy as the parallel lead.

So is Jackpot worth a watch? Read the review to find out.

Plot

Jackpot revolves around two petty thieves, who live life on their terms. After giving countless people many sleepless nights, the ladies decide to embark on an ambitious mission to find a treasure. The rest of the plot deals with the challenges faced by them on their little adventure.

Screenplay And Direction

The core plot is quite basic and does not really come across as something too novel or innovative. However, it makes an impact due to some witty writing. The film features plenty of situational humour, which makes it a feast for the family audience. The pre-interval block is quite gripping and sets the mood for the second half.

However, on the flip side, some of the scenes come across as a bit OTT, which might alienate a section of the audience. Similarly, some of the jokes aimed at Yogi Babu's character are not in good taste.

Performances

Jyothika is quite fabulous and proves that she can carry off wild and goofy characters quite well. Her on-screen body language adds a new dimension to her performance, working wonders for it. Revathy is top-notch and shares terrific on-screen chemistry with the Mozhi actress. Anandraj is fabulous and does full justice to his one-liners. Yogi Babu and Co are okay.

Technical Aspects

Vishal Chandrasekhar's background score is decent and gels well with the 'mass' scenes. The cinematography and other technical departments too have been handled well.

Positives

Jyothika and Revathy's chemistry

Fun-filled screenplay

One-liners

Situational comic punches

Negatives

A bit OTT

A few lame jokes

The Verdict

Jackpot is a lively and effective entertainer that tickles the funny bone. It should make for a decent weekend watch.