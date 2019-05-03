K-13 Movie Review: This Arulnithi-Shraddha Srinath Starrer Packs A Punch

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Arulnithi, Shraddha Srinath, Yogi Babu Director: Barath Neelakantan

These days, the Sherlock Holmes-kind of movies are making a positive impact across the south Indian languages and one more to add to the list is Barath Neelakantan's K-13. The protagonist, Arulnithi has always been the forerunner of intriguing scripts which comes with non-linear screenplay and K-13 just compliments him.

Story

Mathiazhagan (Arulnithi) is an aspiring filmmaker who has been trying to make it big in the industry for over 10 years. He is aghast when is finds himself locked in a room tied to a chair. The bigger astonishment is to find Malarvizhi lying on a chair unconscious, with her wrist being cut and being profusely.

This is the opening of the movie and it is from the very first go that the movie picks up the plot point. Mathi puts on his script writer instinct and starts sketching the possible scenes of the previous night. He is required to recollect the proceedings, map the present situation and deduce the death.

Most of the flick unfolds in the very same house and the mystery is captured in an organic manner without going overboard, despite having shot in a house with limited characters

The overall flick is the core plot with a mystery layer and whether the death is a murder or a suicide forms the plot.

Performances

Arulnithi continues to impress with his subtle and controlled performance and just delivers what the script orders. Shradha Srinath scores good in her second Tamil movie after Vikram Vedha. She doesn't appear like a non-Tamil actor and looks native. Yogi Babu is decent in his role without much to offer while the rest of the cast have rendered required level of performances.

Technical Aspects

Barath Neelakantan deserves a pat on the back for knitting such a gripping story and neat execution considering the fact that K-13 being his debut movie. The movie might not cater to all sections of audience due to its limited approach in the storytelling.

Though there are places where he tests the patience of the audience, he commands overall attention of the audience for his product. Cinematography and Editing have travelled hand in hand and together, have complemented the director's vision. It is Sam CS's background music which stands as one of the major highlights of the movie.

Positives

Non-Linear Screenwriting

No Superficial Execution

Performances

Gripping Narration

Background Music

Negatives

Slow At Certain Points

Meant For A Limited Audience

Final Verdict

K-13 is not everyone's cup of tea but it has several compelling moments nonetheless. Go for K-13 this weekend to pamper and entertain yourself with a quality product.