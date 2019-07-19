English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kadaram Kondan Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram Is The Real Conqueror Of This Action Entertainer!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Lena, Abi Hassan, Jasmine Kaar
    Director: Rajesh M Selva

    Kadaram Kondan has a multitude of specialties associated with it. Big names like Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram would be more than enough to sky-rocket the expectations of this movie. Moreover, the slick and stylish trailer of the film too had pushed the boundaries of the excitement levels. Has Kadaram Kondan lived up to the hype? Read our review on Kadaram Kondan to get an answer to this question.

    Kadaram Kondan Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram Is The Real Conquerer Of This Stylish Entertainer!

    Plot

    The core plot of Kadaram Kondan revolves around a mysterious person named Mr KK. At the same time, a trainee doctor named Vasu gets entangled in an issue when his wife gets kidnapped by a group and they place a demand in front of the young doctor.

    Screenplay & Direction

    Kadaram Kondan's writing is not on the lines of usual action entertainers that we are used to. The writer-director Rajesh M Selva takes his time to set the base for each character in a neat and finite manner. The first-half is elaborate, taking us to the lives of the prominent characters and in the due course, one would find that Chiyaan Vikram's character has less presence. However, this conundrum has been smartly dealt with by the director for the perfection of the film. Whenever, KK appears on the screen, the director builds the mystery with some really stylish moments as well.

    However, one could feel that the film is slow-paced, especially in the initial portions and the director could have definitely cut short some of the elongated sequences. Nevertheless, with the guns blazing and the chasing sequences coming to the fore, the film and the audiences get their due. The film gets to the real business in the second-half with thrilling moments in aplenty. There are moments where the film would surprise you by breaking the predictability lines. Having said that, one would feel like the director could have given the backstories better clarity. Rather, he could have judiciously used the first-half. But still, it adds to the mystery surrounding KK.

    Performances

    Kadaram Kondan rides on the shoulders of Vikram and his screen presence is immaculate. Although he is seen on the screen for a lesser time in the first-half, he makes each one of the sequences memorable. The swag with which he has pulled off those badass sequences are a treat to watch. Vikram completely becomes KK and pulls off the character with effortless ease. Abi Hassan gets to play a role, which is at par with the lead protagonist as far as the screen time is considered and he puts up a memorable performance. Akshara Haasan too does her best for the character. Lena was good in the role of a cop. Kadaram Kondan also has the presence of other prominent actors in important roles.

    Other Aspects

    Kudos to Ghibran for ably supporting the tempo of the film with his BGM. He proves that he is a master when variations are considered and the way he has swiftly changed the styles according to the mood of the film is worth mentioning. Cinematography is solid and racy with some stylish frames ruling the roost. Editing works are also crispy and kudos for the team to making the film very much crispy, especially in the second-half.

    Positives

    Vikram's Charismatic Performance

    Stylish Action Sequences

    Ghibran's Music

    Negatives

    Slow-paced First-half

    Verdict

    Despite the minor hussles, Kadaram Kondan has loads in it to satisfy fans of stylish action entertainers. Chiyaan Vikram rules the screen with his charismatic and stylish portrayal of KK.

    More KADARAM KONDAN News

    Read more about: kadaram kondan vikram
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue