Kadaram Kondan Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram Is The Real Conqueror Of This Action Entertainer!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Lena, Abi Hassan, Jasmine Kaar Director: Rajesh M Selva

Kadaram Kondan has multitude of specialties associated with it. Big names like Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram would be more than enough to sky-rocket the expectations of this movie. Moreover, the slick and stylish trailer of the film too had pushed the excitement further. Has Kadaram Kondan lived up to the hype? Read our review on Kadaram Kondan to get an answer to this question.

Plot

The core plot of Kadaram Kondan revolves around a mysterious person named 'Mr KK'. At the same time, a trainee doctor named Vasu gets entangled in an issue when his wife gets kidnapped by a group and they place a demand to the young doctor.

Screenplay & Direction

Kadaram Kondan's writing is not on the lines of the usual action entertainers we are used to. Writer-director Rajesh M Selva takes his time to set the base for each character in a neat and finite manner. The first-half is elaborate, taking us through the lives of the prominent characters and in due course, one would find that Chiyaan Vikram's character has less screen time. However, this conundrum has been smartly dealt with by the director for the film's perfection. Whenever, KK appears on screen, the director builds the mystery with some really stylish moments.

However, one might feel that the film is slow-paced, especially in the initial portions and the director could have definitely cut short some of the elongated sequences. Nevertheless, with the guns blazing and the chasing sequences coming to the fore, the film and the audiences get their due. The film gets to the real business in the second-half with several thrilling moments. There are moments when the film surprises you by breaking the predictability factor. Having said that, one feels the director could have given the backstories, better clarity. Like, he could have judiciously used the first-half. But still, it adds to the mystery surrounding KK.

Performances

Kadaram Kondan rides on the shoulders of Vikram and his screen presence is immaculate. Although he is seen on the screen for a lesser time in the first-half, he makes each one of the sequences memorable. The swag with which he has pulled off those badass sequences is a treat to watch. Vikram completely becomes KK and pulls off the character with effortless ease. Abi Hassan gets to play a role, which is at par with the lead protagonist as far as the screen time is considered and he comes up with a memorable performance. Akshara Haasan too does her best. Lena is good in the role of a cop. Kadaram Kondan also has the presence of other prominent actors in important roles.

Other Aspects

Kudos to Ghibran for ably supporting the tempo of the film with his BGM. He proves that he is a master when it comes to variations and the way he has swiftly changed the styles according to the mood of the film is worth a mention. Cinematography is solid and racy with some stylish frames ruling the roost. Editing works are also crispy and kudos for the team to making the film taut, especially in the second-half.

Positives

Vikram's Charismatic Performance

Stylish Action Sequences

Ghibran's Music

Negatives

Slow-paced First-half

Verdict

Despite minor hussles, Kadaram Kondan has enough meat to satisfy fans craving stylish action entertainers. Chiyaan Vikram rules the screen with his charismatic and stylish portrayal of KK.