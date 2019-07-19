Kadaram Kondan Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram Is The Real Conqueror Of This Action Entertainer!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Lena, Abi Hassan, Jasmine Kaar Director: Rajesh M Selva

Kadaram Kondan has a multitude of specialties associated with it. Big names like Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram would be more than enough to sky-rocket the expectations of this movie. Moreover, the slick and stylish trailer of the film too had pushed the boundaries of the excitement levels. Has Kadaram Kondan lived up to the hype? Read our review on Kadaram Kondan to get an answer to this question.

Plot

The core plot of Kadaram Kondan revolves around a mysterious person named Mr KK. At the same time, a trainee doctor named Vasu gets entangled in an issue when his wife gets kidnapped by a group and they place a demand in front of the young doctor.

Screenplay & Direction

Kadaram Kondan's writing is not on the lines of usual action entertainers that we are used to. The writer-director Rajesh M Selva takes his time to set the base for each character in a neat and finite manner. The first-half is elaborate, taking us to the lives of the prominent characters and in the due course, one would find that Chiyaan Vikram's character has less presence. However, this conundrum has been smartly dealt with by the director for the perfection of the film. Whenever, KK appears on the screen, the director builds the mystery with some really stylish moments as well.

However, one could feel that the film is slow-paced, especially in the initial portions and the director could have definitely cut short some of the elongated sequences. Nevertheless, with the guns blazing and the chasing sequences coming to the fore, the film and the audiences get their due. The film gets to the real business in the second-half with thrilling moments in aplenty. There are moments where the film would surprise you by breaking the predictability lines. Having said that, one would feel like the director could have given the backstories better clarity. Rather, he could have judiciously used the first-half. But still, it adds to the mystery surrounding KK.

Performances

Kadaram Kondan rides on the shoulders of Vikram and his screen presence is immaculate. Although he is seen on the screen for a lesser time in the first-half, he makes each one of the sequences memorable. The swag with which he has pulled off those badass sequences are a treat to watch. Vikram completely becomes KK and pulls off the character with effortless ease. Abi Hassan gets to play a role, which is at par with the lead protagonist as far as the screen time is considered and he puts up a memorable performance. Akshara Haasan too does her best for the character. Lena was good in the role of a cop. Kadaram Kondan also has the presence of other prominent actors in important roles.

Other Aspects

Kudos to Ghibran for ably supporting the tempo of the film with his BGM. He proves that he is a master when variations are considered and the way he has swiftly changed the styles according to the mood of the film is worth mentioning. Cinematography is solid and racy with some stylish frames ruling the roost. Editing works are also crispy and kudos for the team to making the film very much crispy, especially in the second-half.

Positives

Vikram's Charismatic Performance

Stylish Action Sequences

Ghibran's Music

Negatives

Slow-paced First-half

Verdict

Despite the minor hussles, Kadaram Kondan has loads in it to satisfy fans of stylish action entertainers. Chiyaan Vikram rules the screen with his charismatic and stylish portrayal of KK.