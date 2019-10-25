Kaithi Movie Review: This Karthi Movie Is A Brilliantly Crafted Action-Thriller!

Plot

Dilli (Karthi) is a culprit who is serving life imprisonment for the past 10 years. He escapes jail in a bid to see his only daughter, whom he has never met. On his way, he meets an injured cop named Bejoy (Narain) and decides to help him. How Dilli finally meets his daughter after fighting all the odds forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Lokesh Kanakaraj, the director has succeeded in portraying the night journey of a culprit and cop, which is interlinked with the beautiful father-daughter relationship, with absolute perfection. The writer-director succeeds is establishing a totally engaging narrative with the strong base of a well-written screenplay.

The screenplay doesn't waste much time in establishing the characters and solely focuses on the gripping night journey, which is commendable. The action sequences are executed extremely well, which elevates the overall experience. Kaithi stays away from some of the most overused clichés of Tamil cinema like the masala elements, romance, and songs, which has actually helped this action-thriller in staying true to its genre.

Performances

Karthi delivers one of the finest performances of his career as Dilli, the criminal who longs to meet his daughter. The actor has handled the various shades of his character with absolute ease and shines in both the action and emotional sequences.

Narain, who appears as cop Bejoy, delivers a matured performance in his well-written role. The rest of the star cast including Yogi Babu, Ponvannan, George Maryan, Ramana, Dheena, Mahanati Shankar, have played their respective parts to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Sathyan Sooryan, the director of photography, deserves a special mention for the exceptional visuals which has created the perfect backdrop for the action-thriller. Cinematography has truly played a big role in making Kaithi, which is majorly shot at night time, a complete visual treat. Editing by Philomin Raj is top notch, and makes the movie a totally gripping experience from the beginning to the climax.

Kaithi also stands out with its brilliantly choreographed action sequences, which are truly a treat to the action genre lovers. Sam CS, the music director, shines once again with the excellent background score, which totally syncs with the narrative and creates the perfect mood.

Pros:

Screenplay & direction

The performances by Karthi and the rest of the star cast

Cinematography

Action sequences

Background score

Cons:

The absence of entertaining factors

Verdict

Kaithi is a brilliantly crafted action-thriller, majorly backed up by the well-written screenplay and terrific performances. Don't miss this one.