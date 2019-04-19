Kanchana 3 Movie Review: Strictly Meant For Kanchana Franchise Lovers!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Kanchana franchise has a huge number of admirers and the success of each of the films prove that over and again. Kanchana 3 is now the latest film in the series and has it managed to elevate the standards of the franchise? Read Kanchana 3 review here to get an answer on this.

Plot

Kanchana 3's plot surround a youngster named Raghava, who is afreaid of ghosts and spirits. Things take a sharp turn, when he gets possesed by a spirit, who is seeking revenge against someone.

Script & Direction

Even the makers of the film won't claim that the story of Kanchana 3 is something fresh or new. The structure of the film follows the same path of its predecessors. From the naive guy who is afraid of ghosts to the revenge angle, the template just remains same. This could be the strength and the weakness of the film. However, in Kanchana 3, the revenge angle and the backstory is something new and different.

The screenplay has been penned down keeping in mind all the pre-requisites for a horror comedy. This time, the script has an additional dosage of mass elements. However, the redundnacy in some of the scenes pull the experience a bit down. Some of the comedies also fall flat as they are found to be repetitive and out of context.

Raghava Lawrence has packaged the film keeping the franchise lovers in mind. It has everything from the horror scenes to the comedy sequences. In fact, the horror sequences in the first half of the film are among the best in Kanchana series so far and the maker should be credited for the good work. The emotional sequences have also worked out pretty well and thus giving the second half an edge above the initial half.

Performances

Raghava Lawrence was at his best both as Raghav and Kaali. But he scored high marks as Kaali and his screen presence is unmatachable. Those massy scenes were extremely safe in his hands and he simply takes over the entire attention when he comes in. Vedhika does impress in her role and at the same time Oviya and Nikki Tamboli didn't have much to do. Kovai Sarala impressed in her own style providing that trademark comedy. Rest of the actors have also given neat performances.

Other Aspects

The songs were pretty average and they acted as speed breakers in many of the occasions. However, the BGM scores above everything else like anything. The cinematography was decent so was the case of editing, even though it was felt that the first half required some fine tuning. The art and the make-up department has done a commendable job in their respective areas.

Positives

Raghava Lawrence Performance

The Horroe Sequences In The First Half

The BGM

Emotional Elements

Negatives

The Routine Story

The Repetitive Comedy Sequences

Verdict

Kanchana 3 has all the ingredients that aligns with the taste of the followers of this franchise. For them, it is rightly a decent watch.

