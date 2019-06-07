English
    Kolaigaran Movie Review: An Intriguing Cat & Mouse Game!

    Star Cast: Vijay Antony, Arjun Sarja, Ashima Narwal, Nassar, Seetha
    Director: Andrew Louis

    After the intriguing trailer and an interesting casting line-up, Kolaigaran has an edge to get audience to theatres.

    Story

    Kolaigaran opens with a murder where an unknown person slits the throat of a woman. Prabhakaran (Vijay Anthony) is introduced in this scene as he confesses to the crime. The movie rolls back to certain days earlier when Karthikeyan (Arjun), a police officer, is assigned a task of investigating a murder. Karthikeyan suspects Dharini (Ashima Narwal) and her mom behind Vamsi's (Andhra Pradesh Minister's relative) murder as it would be seen that Vamsi has been stalking Dharini for quite some time.

    Much to everyone's surprise, Prabhakaran, neighbor of the mother-daughter duo, comes and claims this murder as well. Is Prabhakaran the real culprit as per his claims? On the other hand, is there some bigger motive for him to acknowledge the crime?

    Positives

    Vijay Anthony & Arjun's Performances

    Story

    Screenwriting

    Background Music

    Negatives

    Couple of Songs

    Performances

    Mystery/thriller movies which are made with gripping screenplay and crisp run-time often command terrific performances from the main cast. Vijay Anthony has been a master of these genre movies as he has rendered an exceptional performance. Needless to say about the Action King, who is at his usual best.

    Ashima, Nassar, Guru Somasundaram, Mayilsamy and others have limited roles compared to the above mentioned actors, but have done justice to their characters.

    Technical Aspects

    Director Andrew Louis had acknowledged the fact that Kolaigaran is a loose adaption of a Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. The director is, indeed, successful in keeping the audience engaged and by making them slip into Karthikeyan's shoes most of the time. The initial scenes build up the overall tempo and expectations for the rest of the movie.

    The movie runs on a cat-mouse game thread between a brainy police officer and a meticulous person who claims murders. Though we have seen movies in this template, it never bores us as another product as long as the execution is right.

    Camera work and editing go hand in hand with the director's crafty work, which marks superior output overall.

    Though a couple of songs appear to apply brakes to the racyand captivating screenplay, it seems harmless on the overall scale. Background music is a huge positive of the movie and Simon deserves a round of applause.

    Final Verdict

    Go, watch, wear your detective hat and find out the real Kolaigaran by yourself before the director unveils the culprit.

