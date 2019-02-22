LKG Review: This One Is A Highly Entertaining Political Satire!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: RJ Balaji, Priya Anand, Nanjil Sampath, J K Ritheesh, Ananth Vaidyanathan Director: Prabhu

There have been quite a few satirical movies made on the present politics where a few have hit the bull's eye while a few ended up missing it. Most of the time, the audience tends to give a thumbs up as a string of references, leaders and political parties have been shown in a comical way, which offers a quick lease of laughter therapy. RJ Balaji's LKG is the latest flick to join the bandwagon.

After the super successful trailer and promo cuts, will LKG continue its successful run in the theatres as well?Lalgudi Karupaiah Gandhi alias LKG (RJ Balaji) is shown to be chief minister of the present day who is all set to be sworn in for the position. The story begins from here when he gets shot and the flashback episode unfolds.

Hailing from a small town of Lalgudi, LKG starts his life as a councillor who aspires to become the Chief Minister of the state. Though one cannot pen down a sturdy storyline of the movie, it can be deemed as a lengthy video with a collection of satirical and hilarious political jibes.

We do see LKG adoring Amaidhipadai Sathyaraj and Mudhalvan Raghuvaran. He doesn't stop there, he goes on and displays his admiration towards Vijay Mallya as well.

LKG wins the councillor seat through emotions and a superficial approach, which is far from idealism. His quest in politics continues even further where he employs a corporate firm headed by Priya Anand to assist him in gauging the public pulse and sentiments for his political journey. This provides him visibility in the state-level political circles and helps him catch the eye of Bhojappan, the deputy CM who runs the state in the absence of the present CM who is hospitalized with a severe medical condition. These proceedings make LKG the talk of the town. Soon after the passing away of the CM, Bhojappan fields LKG in the ex-CM's constituency and it comes to be a daunting task for the rising politician as he is pitted against Ramaraj Pandian (JK Ritheesh), the party's own member who is powerful and holds the constituency as his strong fort.

There are a lot of references right from the Marina protest, Memorial drama, IPL jibe, Bigg Boss references to the hospitalization of the Chief Minister. Thala-Thalapathy fight and YouTube reviewers ensure a quick connect with the young audience.

LKG is without doubt, an effortless one-man show by RJ Balaji. He delivers dialogues and expressions with ease while he has also donned the role of a co-writer. Priya Anand fills in the place of the female lead and is decent.

KR Prabhu's direction is laudable with the major highlight of the movie being its crisp run-time, which doesn't overdo anything.

Final Verdict

Highly Entertaining and a fun-filled political satirical movie. Go, grab your tickets.