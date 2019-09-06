Magamuni Movie Review: This Arya Starrer Has An Impressive Narrative!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Arya, Indhuja, Mahima Nambiar, Rohini, Kaali Venkat Director: Santhakumar

A few days ago, team Magamuni had released a sneak peek video from the film, which was nothing less than a stunner. It gave us a hint about what Magamuni could be and the expectations to be bestowed upon. Has Magamuni turned out to be a solid film? Here is our take on Arya's new movie.

Plot

Magamuni's plot revolves around two people named Magadevan and Muniraj, who are diametrically opposite characters. Magadevan is a hitman whereas Muniraj is a Good Samaritan. What happens when their paths crisscross? Magamuni takes us through such situations and more.

Screenplay & Direction

A solid script is the backbone of Magamuni and it is quite interesting to see how director Santhakumar has etched out a plot, which could have gone down as a familiar one without brilliant writing. Despite being a dark thriller, Magamuni is poetic at times and all thanks to the dialogues and thoughts that the film expects to convey. Each character has been placed to perfection and they are in the film for solid reasons. Even some of the conversations that happen between the characters are out-of-the-box and filled with surprises, which makes Magamuni an experience that is refreshing and new.

Santhakumar's execution of the script further adds to the intensity of the film. He takes time to set up every important incident. For some, this kind of pacing might be an issue but the director justifies such an approach with the results that he comes up with. Even the way he has staged one of the important twists in the film is quite interesting. It goes well with the narrative and as a result, it feels more organic. At the same time, director Sanathakumar shifts the gear in the second half, where he takes the audiences for a thriller ride. There are some really tense moments, which are capable of keeping audiences on their toes. It is only in the latter half where he takes those cinematic liberties to use, to an extent.

Performances

Magamuni is a welcome change for Arya and the actor excels in two diverse roles. He excels as both Maga and Muni and it would be his portrayal of the former, which will be talked about in the coming days. Indhuja appears as Viji and does her role to perfection. On the other hand, Mahima Nambiar is stunning and proves that she is an extremely talented actress. Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, etc., also play important roles in the movie.

Other Aspects

Arun Padmanabhan has done a splendid job with the cinematography. Some of his frames are just stunning, which convey the mood and the tone perfectly. Similarly, Thaman also impresses with his BGM, which sets up the mood of the film perfectly. The editor too has come up with a fine job, especially since some of the narrative points could have otherwise become confusing.

Positives

Performances Of The Entire Star Cast

A Solid Script

The Fabulous Twist

Negatives

Pace Might Be An Issue For Some

Verdict

Magamuni is intense, innovative and intriguing. With a solid script supported by perfect packaging and scintillating performances, the film is definitely here to stay.