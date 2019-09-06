English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Magamuni Movie Review: This Arya Starrer Has An Impressive Narrative!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Arya, Indhuja, Mahima Nambiar, Rohini, Kaali Venkat
    Director: Santhakumar

    A few days ago, team Magamuni had released a sneak peek video from the film, which was nothing less than a stunner. It gave us a hint about what Magamuni could be and the expectations to be bestowed upon. Has Magamuni turned out to be a solid film? Here is our take on Arya's new movie.

    Magamuni Movie Review: This Arya Starrer Has An Impressive Narrative!

    Plot

    Magamuni's plot revolves around two people named Magadevan and Muniraj, who are diametrically opposite characters. Magadevan is a hitman whereas Muniraj is a Good Samaritan. What happens when their paths crisscross? Magamuni takes us through such situations and more.

    Screenplay & Direction

    A solid script is the backbone of Magamuni and it is quite interesting to see how director Santhakumar has etched out a plot, which could have gone down as a familiar one without brilliant writing. Despite being a dark thriller, Magamuni is poetic at times and all thanks to the dialogues and thoughts that the film expects to convey. Each character has been placed to perfection and they are in the film for solid reasons. Even some of the conversations that happen between the characters are out-of-the-box and filled with surprises, which makes Magamuni an experience that is refreshing and new.

    Santhakumar's execution of the script further adds to the intensity of the film. He takes time to set up every important incident. For some, this kind of pacing might be an issue but the director justifies such an approach with the results that he comes up with. Even the way he has staged one of the important twists in the film is quite interesting. It goes well with the narrative and as a result, it feels more organic. At the same time, director Sanathakumar shifts the gear in the second half, where he takes the audiences for a thriller ride. There are some really tense moments, which are capable of keeping audiences on their toes. It is only in the latter half where he takes those cinematic liberties to use, to an extent.

    Performances

    Magamuni is a welcome change for Arya and the actor excels in two diverse roles. He excels as both Maga and Muni and it would be his portrayal of the former, which will be talked about in the coming days. Indhuja appears as Viji and does her role to perfection. On the other hand, Mahima Nambiar is stunning and proves that she is an extremely talented actress. Jayaprakash, Kaali Venkat, etc., also play important roles in the movie.

    Other Aspects

    Arun Padmanabhan has done a splendid job with the cinematography. Some of his frames are just stunning, which convey the mood and the tone perfectly. Similarly, Thaman also impresses with his BGM, which sets up the mood of the film perfectly. The editor too has come up with a fine job, especially since some of the narrative points could have otherwise become confusing.

    Positives

    Performances Of The Entire Star Cast

    A Solid Script

    The Fabulous Twist

    Negatives

    Pace Might Be An Issue For Some

    Verdict

    Magamuni is intense, innovative and intriguing. With a solid script supported by perfect packaging and scintillating performances, the film is definitely here to stay.

    More ARYA News

    Read more about: magamuni arya
    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue