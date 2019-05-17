English
    Monster Movie Review: A Delightful Watch For The Family Audience

    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Karunakaran
    Director: Nelson Venkatesan

    Another experimental movie has hit the screens along with a commercial flick this Friday and it is director Nelson Venkatesan's second outing which stars SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, while an interesting character is said to be part of the movie.

    Story

    Three different characters run parallel who get affected or rather encounter one character at a certain point. Anjanam Pillai is a government servant who is well settled, leads a simple but contented life. On a different track, Karunakaran is the most charming person in his office due to his witty talks and sense of humor. Mekala (Priya Bhavani Shankar) is a sensible and thoughtful person who proceeds with her life.

    Monster

    All these three characters meet up with the "Monster" which is a rat. The said monster acts as both the hero and villain to the three characters based on the situation and person. What happens to these folks and what is the actual proceeding all about is the whole movie.

    Positives

    Interesting Plot

    Cinematography

    Background Music

    Performances

    Negatives

    Lengthy First Half

    Might not Appeal to all Sections of Audience

    Performances

    SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Karunakaran all stand out with their top-notch performances. While Anjanam's principles and beliefs are near perfect, Karunakaran's comical characterization seems effortless for the way it has been emoted by him.

    Getting into the skin of the character and delivering apt performances is always commendable and that is the output with these three actors.

    Technical Aspects

    Director Nelson has chalked out an interesting plot, which has been made pretty well at the end of the day. If not for the lengthy and dragging first half, the movie is definitely great overall. He needs to be appreciated separately for bringing out the natural appeal of a typical middle class household without going overboard.

    VFX is another department, which stands as a plus for its impressive output in this limited budgeted flick. The writing with the Monster character induces some hilarious moments in the movie, which is further elevated by the cinematography work.

    Music by Justin strongly backs the movie's plot and screenplay and adds as another highlight of the package. Thrill and comedy emotions are conveyed through Justin's music which are a huge take-away for Nelson.

    Final Verdict

    Monster is a well-made film that has plenty of memorable moments. It is an enjoyable experience for the family audience.

