    Mr Local Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan & Nayanthara Are The Saving Graces In This Template Movie!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    2.0/5
    Star Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Nayantara, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathish, Yogi Babu
    Director: Rajesh.M

    Mr Local has hitthe theatres and Sivakarthikeyan is back with an entertainer laced with comedy and romance. This time, he has joined hands with M Rajesh well-known for romantic comedies. Has Mr Local turned out to be a memorable film from the team? Read Mr Local movie review here to get the answers.

    Plot

    The plot revolves around Manohar, who is fond of sports. On the other hand, there is Keerthana, who is the CEO of a top company. The film takes us through the fights that happen and the love that blossoms between them.

    Script & Direction

    M Rajesh's scripts are known for the interesting sequences and the one-liners that they have. He has always had the knack of placing some catchy sequences even in an ordinary story. While Mr Local has got an interesting plot point that would accomodate some very good interesting sequences, it is doubtful whether the writer in Mr Rajesh has made proper use of that. The comedies work at parts and a perfect flow is invisible, which pulls down the script.

    The director has managed to package the film in a colourful way and the film also has an additional mass factor, which his previous films didn't have. The romantic track has been depicted on screen in a convincing way. However, Rajesh repeats the same techniques which he came up in his previous movies. The repetition factor pulls down the film big time and the proceedings are largely predictable. Both the halves are of almost the same pace and the comedy elements have also been evenly paced.

    Performances

    Sivakarthikeyan is at his comfort zone and his screen presence is one of the major positives of the film. He cakewalks through the role of Manoharan and keeps the audiences entertained with his one-liners and timing. Nayanthara too makes a huge impact in her role as Keerthan. Their chemistry is so good and at times, they carry the film on their shoulders. Radhika Sarathkumar was good in her role and scores with her comic timing. Yogi Babu scores well with his comedies. It needs to be said that the rest of the actors, including Sathish and RJ Balaji fail to get the desired consideration in the script.

    Other Aspects

    Hip Hop Thamizha's songs are good with Takkunu Takkunu being the pick among the lot. However, the placements of the song could have been better. The BGM scores more than the songs for sure. Cinematography was decent and editing could have been a little better.

    Positives

    Sivakarthikeyan & Nayanthara's Performances

    Yogi Babu's Comedy

    The Colourful Picturisation

    Negatives

    Template Approach To The Script

    Lack Of Solid Storyline

    Failed Comedy Numbers

    Actors Not Used Properly

    Verdict

    Mr Local is a template-driven film that fails to entertain the viewers on a consistent basis. However, Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara are the saving graces of this otherwise ordinary movie.

