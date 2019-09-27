Namma Veettu Pillai Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan's Movie Makes For A Decent Watch

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Soori, Aishwarya Rajesh Director: Pandiraj

Sivakarthikeyan, last seen in the box office dud Mr Local, is back with his latest release Namma Veettu Pillai, which hit screens today (September 27, 2019), much to the delight of fans. The film, helmed by noted filmmaker Pandiraj, has grabbed a great deal of buzz amongst the family audience, which is a positive sign. So, did it deliver the goods? Read the Namma Vettu Pillai review to find out.

Story

Namma Veettu Pillai revolves around a caring brother, who is forced to let his sister marry an arch-rival under cruel circumstances. The rest of the movie highlights the consequences of this shocking incident.

Screenplay

Namma Veettu Pillai has a decent plot but is let down by some ordinary writing. While some light-hearted sequences tickle the funny bone, the emotional scenes fall flat. The mystery surrounding a key character manages to keep us hooked. However, the big revelation in the second half is pretty ordinary. To make matters worse, Namma Vettu Pillai is a bit similar to the recent release Sivappu Manjal Pachai, which also featured a maman-machan track.

Performances

Sivakarthikeyan does full justice to his role, and proves that he is a pro at playing 'desi' characters. He manages to impress in the emotional scenes, showing that he has evolved as a performer. Aishwarya Rajesh delivers yet another rocking performance, proving that she is a 'Lady Superstar' in the making. The 29-year-old does a good job of bringing out the helplessness of her character, which adds a new dimension to Namma Veettu Pillai.

Soori is decent and makes an impact with his reel antics. Anu Emmanuel is strictly okay. The rest of the cast is adequate.

Technical Aspects

Pandiraj proves his mettle once again even though Namma Veettu Pillai is superficially similar to his previous film Kadaikutty Singam. D Imman's music is rock solid, and ups the film's recall value to a certain extent. The other technical departments have been handled well.

Positives

Sivakarthikeyan's Performance

Aishwarya Rajesh's Stellar Act

Music and Background Score

Negatives

Average Screenplay

Weak Emotional Scenes

Predictable In Parts

The Verdict

Namma Veettu Pillai is anything but perfect, however, it has its moments.