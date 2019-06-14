Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja Movie Review: Comedy Of Yore Pulls This Average Entertainer Down

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Rio Raj, Shirin Kanchwala, RJ Vigneshkanth, Nanjil Sampath, Radha Ravi Director: Karthik Venugopal

After the successful Kanaa, Sivakarthikeyan dons the producer hat for Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, helmed by debutant director Karthik Venugopalan. Though headlined by less-than-familiar faces, VJ Rio Raj and RJ Vigneshkanth, the movie had managed to kindle interest prior to release. Here's our review on how it had fared.

Story

Siva (Rio Raj) and Vicky (Vigneshkanth) run their own YouTube channel for a living. The ambitious folks dream of a huge turnaround in their lives, which could change their fortunes. Much to their expectations, they encounter a wealthy businessman in one of their shows who offers a hefty sum to the youngsters in favor of three unmanageable tasks.

What are those assignments and how would the young duo manage to complete them to realize their dreams, forms the rest of the plot.

Positives

Decent Storyline

Rio Raj & Vignesh's Chemistry

Social Message

Negatives

Amateurish Making

Average Screenplay

Subdued Performance by Shirin

Performances

Rio Raj and Vigneshkanth stand out as two highlights of the movie. Both these small screen stars have done justice to their roles and indeed have good chemistry on-screen. Shirin's character isn't too well-sketched and the performance too, is quite passive which brings down the whole romance quotient in the movie.

Technical Aspects

Debutant Karthik Venugopalan has an interesting plot on paper laced with a good social message in the end. However, it is the translation from paper to on-screen, which has missed the magic. Certain sequences are amateurish while the political trolls are repetitive from many movies in the recent past. Quite a few scenes give a feel of old rehashed YouTube videos.

Music by Shabir, cinematography by Senthil Kumar and edit by Fenny and Tamil Arasan are adequate, which neither deter the shape of the movie nor bring in a lion's share of value addition.

Sivakarthikeyan's role as a producer has helped the team gain some visibility since his presence and speech during the movie's audio launch garnered some media coverage and views from the audience. The production values are as per the requirement of the movie and SK has just delivered the director's needs.

Final Verdict

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is a decent one-time entertainer for people who are okay with YouTube troll and pun videos.