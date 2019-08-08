Nerkonda Paarvai Movie Review: A Definite Gamechanger For Kollywood and Thala Ajith!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan, Rangaraj Pandey, Abhirami Venkatachalam Director: Vinoth H

Even before it was to arrive, Nerkonda Paarvai was touted to be a film that could pave a new way forward for Tamil cinema. Nerkonda Paarvai is capable of breaking the shackles surrounding commercial entertainers with the presence of a top star like Ajith Kumar, in a message-driven film. Has the film lived up to the expectations? Read our take on Nerkonda Paarvai to know more.

Plot

The core plot of Nerkonda Paarvai revolves around three girls, who find themselves in a pretty tense situation when they get falsely accused of a crime. They find a saviour in Bharat Rangaswamy, an advocate suffering from stress issues and bipolar disorder.

Script & Direction

H Vinoth, the writer-director has a tricky situation to tackle. On one hand, he has a very sensitive and classy subject, which addresses an important issue and on the other, he has the presence of a big superstar Thala Ajith, whose fan base is endless. Where H Vinoth has emerged victorious is in placing a big star like Thala Ajith in such a valid script, in a way that it satisfies the classes and the masses. This approach would help the message of Nerkonda Paarvai reach a wider section of the audiences.

H Vinoth proves that he is a master craftsman. Even those who have watched Pink, wouldn't complain about the addition of the commercial elements that the script has. There are moments which would satisfy the fans but they are well within the narrative. As a result, even when we see Thala Ajith's character donning the mass avatar, it looks more real, which is a rarity with superstar movies nowadays. One would wonder the importance of the love angle in such a subject, but H Vinoth once again smartly places it, which gives more of an emotional intensity to the movie. However, it needs to be said that the flashback sequences do lag a bit.

The characterisations are solid. The three female characters are there not just to give some reasons for the protagonist to flourish. The camaraderie between the girls, their emotional turmoils and their personal lives get due attention and the director should be credited for the same.

However, the soul of the film is the valid message that the movie has to convey to society. H Vinoth, as a writer and director, trashes all the prejudices surrounding the sexes. The second half of the film, in which the movie completely shifts to a courtroom drama is an eye-opener. It questions the attitude as well as the judgemental mindset of society. The dialogues penned by the director himself are hard-hitting that would land on your heart with a thump.

Performances

Ajith Kumar is a powerhouse of talent and it has been quite some time since we saw a film that explored the acting potential in him. H Vinoth unearths that immense talent with Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith is intense, powerful and very convincing as an advocate with psychological issues. Even during the mass sequences, he doesn't go overboard and we get to see an all-new Ajith Kumar. Shraddha Srinath gets more screen presence among the leading ladies and she has done complete justice to her role of Meera. Abhirami Venkatachalam proves that she is here to stay. Andrea Tamang reprises her role from the original. Rangaraj Pandey is a revelation as an advocate and the duel between Ajith and Rangaraj is a treat to watch. Vidya Balan makes a neat debut in Kollywood with a special role.

Other Aspects

Yuvan Shankar Raja's contribution to Nerkonda Paarvai is priceless. The film deserves someone like him, who is capable of carving out tunes befitting the situation. His biggest strength to use silence even during the most crucial situations comes to foray once again. Watch out for how he has carried the tempo during the courtroom sequences. Cinematography by Nirav Shah is solid. Editing too is fine. Special mention to the action department, which has come up with sequences that don't go overboard.

Positives

Ajith Kumar's Powerful Performance

H Vinoth's Neat Adaptation Of A Valid Subject

Rest Of The Star Cast

Courtroom Sequences

Negatives

Length Of Flashback Sequences

Verdict

Nerkonda Paarvai is a gamechanger, both for Ajith as well as the Tamil film industry. It is a powerful movie that shows that entertainers can be sensible and impactful as well. As far as Ajith is considered, the film once again proves how fabulous an actor he is and throws light on his untapped potential as a performer.