Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Movie Review: This Parthiban Movie Is A Brave Attempt

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Parthiban Director: Parthiban

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is the one-man cinema which revolves around a murder mystery. Parthiban, the multi-faceted talent of Tamil cinema has written and directed the film, as well as essayed the only acting role. Oththa Seruppu Size 7 has garnered the attention of cinema fanatics much before its release, due to its unique theme.

Did the Parthiban movie succeeded in living up to the expectations? Read Oththa Seruppu Size 7 movie review here to know...

Plot

Masilamani (Parthiban) is a murder suspect who is questioned by a few cops in the interrogation room of a police station. Initially, the police men assume that Mani is innocent and try to manipulate him into owning up the crime.

But after a certain point, Masilamani starts to behave hysterically and the cops are forced to seek the help of a psychologist. With his help, they unfold Masilamani's life, which revolves around his wife Usha (voice by Gayathrie) and 7-year old son Mahesh, and his involvement in some other crimes.

Script & Direction

Parthiban has scripted and directed Oththa Seruppu Size 7, which is undoubtedly one of the bravest attempts of Tamil cinema in the recent past. Weaving an intriguing murder mystery around a solo character is definitely not an easy task, but the writer-director completely succeeds in it with his brilliant script and exceptional directorial skills.

The writer-director has convincingly portrayed the rest of the characters in the movie, who connects with the audiences just through the voices. The crispy dialogues and excellent voice acting by the amazing bunch of dubbing artists have helped in conveying the situation outside the interrogation room in a realistic manner. Even the most dramatic situations of the movie are handled extremely well, despite having the limitation so of a one-man film.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 has a few little flaws like slow beginning and the slight inconsistency in the climax portions which is filled with twists, which might not go well with common audiences. But this Parthiban movie is undoubtedly a unique experience.

Performances

Parthiban, the actor-director has delivered an outstanding performance as the central character Masilamani. The actor has brilliantly portrayed the inner turmoil of this highly intense character, without going over the board with his performance.

The voice actors of the movie, especially Gayathrie who voiced Masilamani's wife Usha and the artists who lend voices for lady police constable Rosie and Masilamani's young son Mahesh, have truly done great jobs.

Technical Aspects

Resul Pookutty's extraordinary sound design is the soul of the movie, which begins and ends inside a room. The brilliant sound design has truly enhanced the overall watching experience. The music by C Sathya, which includes a song sung by Santhosh Narayanan and the amazing background score, totally goes hand-in-hand with the gripping narrative.

Cinematographer Ramji deserves huge applause for the totally unconventional yet extremely fascinating visuals of the movie. The perfect frames and brilliant usage of lighting have undoubtedly helped the movie connect with its audiences with its changing moods.

Pros

• Performances of Parthiban and the voice actors

• Script & Direction

• Sound Design & Music

• Cinematography

Cons

• Slow beginning

• Slightly inconsistent climax

Verdict

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is one of the bravest attempts of Tamil cinema in the recent past. This Parthiban movie is highly recommended for the audiences who love experimental films.