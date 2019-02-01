Peranbu Movie Review: A Masterpiece From Mammootty & Ram That Shows How Blessed We Are!

Rating: 4.5 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Ram, Anjali, Baby Sadhana, Anjali Ameer Director: Ram

Not often we come across a movie that has been unanimously applauded by the viewers. Peranbu, has been tagged as one such creation as it has been lauded by each and everyone who watched the premiere of the film. The joy of watching such a movie is undescribable and Peranbu is here to make a mark. Read Peranbu review to know more.

Plot

Peranbu takes us to the world of Anudhavan and his daughter named Paapa. The young girl is suffering from Cerebral Palsy and the film takes us through their life narrated in different chapters.

Screenplay & Direction

Ram's creations have a uniqueness, be it in the narrative pattern or the layering of the screenplay. He doesn't believe in spoon-feeding but makes it a point to take the audiences to the required emotional world without fail and Peranbu does that with elan. and in fact, it is superior than his previous films. The movie deals with some really important issues, which we have conveniently ignored or neglected from addressing. Never in the screenplay, he has added scenes or dialogues, which are over dramatic but still they travel down deep in to your heart.

It is interesting to see the characterizations and he doesn't judge anyone of them. The way in which he has added nature as a prime character of the storyline is something really special. One can experience its role even without the direct physical presence and the idea is conveyed to utmost perfection. Moreover, he has ably used the voice over narrative, which further digs deep in to the emotions.

There are umpteen number of sequences in Peranbu, which would tug at your heart strings. The emotions are not imposed but they connect with the audiences as the films progresses. Ram transfers a whole lot of positivity to the audiences while narrating the soulful tale of a father and a daughter. Only a film-maker like Ram could have dared to take forward the film, which runs in a limited space in majority of the portions.

Performances

Words would be less to describe Mammootty's performance as Amudhavan. The character's helplessness, confusions, doubts and love for his daughter have been conveyed with utmost perfection by the master actor. His performance in that long sequence, which has been talked about, is pure gem. It is indeed a complex character that goes through multitude of emotions and he does each of them in a subtle way to perfection. Sadhna too takes up the role of Papa and in a way that Papa and Saadhna are two different personas. Anjali plays the role of Viji with expertise. Anjali Ameer's performance too makes a huge mark.

Other Technical Aspects

Yuvan Shankar Raja's songs are soulful and BGM catapults the scenes to the right surroundings. Theni Eswar takes you right amidst the happenings with his camera work. One would feel like you are with the characters with unique and natural frames. Most of the frames that have been set have more to narrate for the audiences. Editing is sharp and precise.

Positives

Mammootty's Brilliant Performance As Amudhavan

Sadhana's Performance

Ram's Unique Narrative Pattern & making style

Yuvan Shankar Raja's Music & BGM

Theni Easwar's Brilliant Cinematography

Negatives

Nothing Much

Verdict

Peranbu is indeed a masterpiece that would stay relevant even in the times to come. It spreads positivity and would make you look at your own self and say "How Blessed I Am'. Definitely, a must watch.