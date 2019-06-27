Sindhubaadh Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Anjali Shine Big Time!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anjali, Lingaa, Vivek Prasanna, Surya Vijay Sethupathi Director: Arun Kumar

After a few struggles and hiccups, Sindhubaadh has hit theatres. The Vijay Sethupathi movie which marks his reunion with the director who gifted some memorable movies like Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, has been looked forward to with great expectations. Has the team struck a hat-trick with Sindhubaadh? Read Sindhubaadh movie review here to get a picture about this.

Plot

The core plot of Sindhubaadh revolves around Thiru, a small-time petty thief and Venba, his lady love. There comes a situation when she gets abducted. Will Thiru be able to rescue her? How will he deal with the situation? Sindhubaadh deals with this and more.

Script & Direction

SU Arun Kumar had made a paradigm shift in the genre when it came to his second movie. While Pannaiyarum Padminiyum was a light-hearted feel-good affair, Sethupathi was a mass action entertainer. Coming to Sindhubaadh, he has tried to make an entertainer with action, romance and thrill in proportions.

It would be naive to say that the core plot is something new. We have seen such plots before but the writer has placed the story in a different surrounding. Moreover, the characterisation looks good. Especially the way in which, the writer-filmmaker has carved the romantic portions. It looks convincing in most of the parts and helps us to root for the characters, which is much required to feel the tension in the second-half.

The film-maker takes his time to arrive at the core plot. The film is leisurely paced, which might be an issue for some. It is towards the end of the first-half that we get a clear picture towards where the film is moving. However, there are good moments that keep us engaged for most of the portions. The romantic portions and the light-comedy elements in the first-half are worth mentioning. The build-up for the second-half was very solid. But, it needs to be said that it didn't live up to the hype. Predictability factor was lingering in most of the portions. There are edge of the seat moments but the plot definitely deserved more such sequences, which would have made the film even more grippy. But still, the movie has turned out to be a watchable fare.

Performances

Vijay Sethupathi is at ease as Thiru and he portrays the character like a pro. The character is so safe in his hands. The cuteness in the first-half and the intensity of the character in the second, have been so well-handled by the actor. Anjali puts up a very good performance as Venba. She gives the character a unique touch with her style of performance. The chemistry between the lead pair too is very good. Vijay Sethupathi's son makes a very good entry to films by coming up with a reliable performance.

Other Aspects

Sindhubaadh is high on action sequences and the one in the pre-interval portions deserve a special mention. Cinematography by Rathnakumar is solid. The editing works are good. Yuvan Shankar Raja once again offers a proper treat with his music and BGM.

Positives

Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali's Performances

The First-half

The Action Sequences

Negatives

Some Portions Of The Second Half

Predictability Factor

Verdict

Sindhubaadh may not belong to the league of the director's previous movies, especially because of its okayish second-half. However, it does offer a good amount of entertainment with the lead star cast sparkling.

ALSO READ: Sindhubaadh Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Vijay Sethupathi's Movie