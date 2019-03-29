Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Samantha's Movie Is A Captivating Masterpiece

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

The year 2018 was one of mixed fortunes for Samantha Akkineni. She received rave reviews for her performances in Irumbu Thirai and the Savitri biopic Mahanati. She also impressed fans with her performance in U Turn, the first female-centric movie of her career. However, the much-hyped Seema Raja failed to impress fans and proved to be a failure. With 2018 in the past, she is back with the multi-starrer Super Deluxe which hit screens today (March 29, 2019). The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, is one of the most unconventional movies of the year and this has helped it become the talk of the town.

So, did Super Deluxe live up to expectations?

Plot

Super Deluxe, featuring four closely connected stories, revolves around how the life of an unhappily married woman is turned upside down due to a strange/surprising incident. As the film proceeds, it touches upon sexual fantasies without being judgmental and this makes it a unique experience for the viewer.

Screenplay AndXX Direction

Minutes into Super Deluxe, it becomes clear that the film is anything but conventional. The raw and intense presentation and daring style of storytelling make it a gripping affair. The director must be praised for coming up four equally compelling stories and then making them converge in the most convincing way. The screenplay relies on 'showing' rather than telling and this makes Super Deluxe a winner. The 'Bittu Padam' reference and the 'sex-deprived' teenagers track tend to push the boundaries and this adds to the risque nature of Super Deluxe.

Interestingly, some of the scenes might remind fans of Aaranya Kaandam.

Performances

Samantha Akkineni delivers what might be the finest performance of her career. She brings out the frustration and helplessness of her character quite well. Her innocent look works wonders for her character, adding a new dimension to it. Fahadh is decent and proves that he can hold his own in a multi-starrer. Vijay SethupXXathi, who essays the role of a transgender, is the scene-stealer in Super Deluxe. Everything about his performance, right from the body language to the mannerisms is perfect and brings out the plight of the character quite well.

Technical Aspects

The intelligent cameraman enhances the impact of quite a few scenes and this clearly proves that cinematography is one of the highlights of Super Deluxe. The background score too has been composed well and ups the quirky feel of the film big time. The other technical departments too have been handled well.

Positives

Vijay Sethupathi's impressive performance

The Bold Screenplay

Samantha and Fahadh

Innovative Presentation

Negatives

The editing could have been a bit tighter.

The Verdict

Super Deluxe is a captivating thriller which can take Tamil cinema to new heights. It is a must-watch.