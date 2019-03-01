Thadam Review: A Resolute Whodunit Thriller That Keeps Us On The Edge Of The Seats!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Vidya Pradeep, Sonia Agarwal, Fefsi Vijayan Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Thadam brings back the combo of Magizh Thirumeni and Arun Vijay. Both these personalities have impressed the cinegoers with their knack of delivering films with a thriller angle. Thadam looks like a film that would be a notch higher than their previous movies. Has Thadam managed to be in the lines of expectations? Read our review on Thadam to get the answers.

Plot

Thadam narrates the tale of Kavin and Ezhil. Kavin is a small time theif whereas Ezhil runs a business. Things take a turn when one of them get accused of committing a murder.

Script & Direction

Action thrillers are common in Tamil movies but Magizh Thirumeni, the writer and the filmmaker does know to make his films take a different path while remaining in this genre. Thadam is a recent example that showcases the writer-director's ability to carve out thrillers with a sharp edge.

The screenplay of the film is tight and he doesn't allow the predictability factor to come anywhere in the scene. The 'Whodunit' movies have a format and here Magizh Thirumeni has tried to innovate while remaining in the format, which is highly appreciable. It is a fact that the movie has lagging moments in the first half, where the screenplay takes a whole lot of time for character establishments as well as to get to the centre plot.

Nevertheless, Magizh Thirumeni adds the required pace and style when it comes to the forte of the investigative thriller. He has cleverly packaged by keeping the suspense factor till the end. The director's signature has been established completely, especially in the second half of the movie where you simply can't take your eyes off from the proceedings. The twists and turns are convincing and they have been presented with adequate detailing.

Performances

Arun Vijay is top-notch in Thadam as he adds the required intensity to both the characters. A measured performance that does a lot good for the movie. Smrithi Venkat, Tanya Hope and Vidya Pradeep were good in their roles. Sonia Agarwal comes up with a good performance. The performances of other actors like FEFSI Vijayan, Yogi Babu etc., were also adequate.

Other Aspects

Cinematography by Gopinath has added the required intensity to the movie. Editing is fine and precise as it is not easy to keep up with pace throughout in a convincing way. Music by Arun Raj is also good even though the songs act as speed-breakers.

Positives

Arun Vijay's Performance

Magizh Thirumeni's Excellent Packaging

The Second Half Which Is A Thriller Of A Ride

Negatives

The Initial Lag In The First Half

Verdict

Thadam is a smartly written and a cleverly packaged film, which does keep the curiosity of the audiences intact till the end.