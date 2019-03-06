English
    Thirumanam Review: Watch It If You Are Okay With Slow & Preachy Narration!

    2.0/5
    Star Cast: Gemini Ganesan, Savitri, Santhiya, S. A. Ashokan, Chittor V. Nagaiah
    Director: Bhimasingh A

    A lot of movies based on marriage has been made in Tamil cinema and there has been yet another addition to the bandwagon. Being released during the dull season of March but without much competition, one must see if Thirumanam pulls in the audience to theatres.

    Plot (SPOLIER ALERT)

    Mahesh (Umapathy) & Aadhira (Kavya Suresh) are in love and decide to take their relationship to the next level. The duo conveys their stance to respective families who agree to the proposal instantly. It is during the wedding preparation and discussion stage where the plot unfolds as both families agree to disagree with each other.

    Mahesh's sister, Manonmani (Sukanya) steers the ship from the groom's side while Arivu (Cheran) is the captain of Aadhira's family. Cheran is a simple person who doesn't believe in superficial and extravagant wedding. He proposes a simple wedding to which, Manonmani disagrees and instead, demands a lavish one.

    Both Manonmani and Arivu get into a state of halting the wedding for the differences encountered while Mahesh and Aadhira are displeased with a series of unpleasant turnarounds.

    Will the family dissolve their differences and patch things up or does the blossomed flower wither before its lifespan?

    Performances

    Movies like these in general wouldn't boast of a huge star cast, but instead assures one of superlative performances from all actors. Be it Umapathy or Kavya Suresh, they appeal very extremely well to the audience and emote the pain of the respective roles in the most naturalistic manner.

    Thambi Ramaiah and MS Bhaskar prove to be masters of acting with their intense and intriguing rendition. Sukanya represents the character of a typical middle-class female from the groom's side.

    Story & Direction

    The story would have looked monstrous on paper and
    indeed, the movie's biggest strength is its context and premise. It had all possibilities to turn out into a great product, unless for losing its emotional connect over message.

    Cheran seemed to have concentrated on being more preachy to the audience instead of involving them through emotions which was earlier done in Autograph.
    At a certain point, the movie appears to a never ending saga which seem to get elongated like a chewing gum.

    Positives

    Storyline

    Performances

    Messages Conveyed

    Negatives

    Slow Narration

    Preachy (Though Messages Are Thoughtful)

    Misplacement of Songs

    Final Verdict

    Cheran's genuine attempt in churning out a social-message oriented cinema has not turned out to be as fruitful as he would have expected. Thirumanam can be watched if you are ok with slow and preachy narration.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
