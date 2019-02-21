To Let Review: A Realistic, Qualitative And Satisfying Film!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Santhosh Sreeram, Sheela Rajkumar, Dharun, Aadhira Pandilakshmi Director: Chezhiyan

After getting the coveted National Award under the best film category, To Let has now hit screens to give some wow experience to the audience. The movie's intriguing and interesting poster tends to capture the attention of the audience. Whether the movie emerges successful in satisfying the audience much similar to the national award jury counterparts, forms the next question.

Ilango (Santhosh Sreeram) is an assistant director who faces difficulties and typical struggles in his life. He has the responsibility of his wife, Amudha (Sheela Rajkumar) and son, Siddharth (Dharun). On a certain day, Illango is asked to vacate the house by his landlord in a span of 30 days as the latter wants to rent out the house to IT professionals for better income.

Ilango and Amudha are now left with the option of searching for a decent home in a short span of time and as well, ensure quality life and living for their only son, Siddharth. What transpires next, forms the rest of the plot.

Director Chezhiyan is a definite winner for the plot he has chosen and the way he has helmed the screenplay around it. The technicality of the movie is super strong that the audience gets glued to the flick despite the fact that it runs on a single story thread without any subplots.

Performances by the lead artists are a huge takeaway as it appears that all the three main characters have lived their daily lives in front of the lenses. Be it Santhosh or Sheela, both score high while Dharun too, doesn't leave his on-screen parents too ahead of him.

The director himself has cranked the camera and no better representation of the director's thoughts can be recreated on screen. Be it the lighting or the color grading, Chezhiyan conveys few emotions through camera and one gets a feel of a Mysskin movie at times.

Sound design with natural and authentic sound effects of the day to day activities enhances the mood of the sequence and appeals more to the audience. Sreekar Prasad's editing is another boost for the movie.

Despite having more positives surrounding the movie, the struggles of searching for a rented house and landlords posing typical conditions (only vegetarian, no nails on the wall, excess rent, etc) seem to be very cliché, which is a regular template in almost all movies that revolve around the sub-plot.

All said and done, the positives weigh more than the negligible negatives in To Let. The film definitely qualifies to be a very good watch over the weekend.

Verdict

Grab your tickets for the weekend to watch a realistic, qualitative and a satisfying output in the form of "To Let".