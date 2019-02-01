English
    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven Movie Review: Meant Strictly For STR Fans

    2.0/5
    Star Cast:
    Director:

    In 2017, Simbu became the talk of the town when Chekka Chivantha Vaanam opened to a good response at the box office and received favourable reviews from all corners. Directed by the ace director Mani Ratnam, it featured the young star in a massy avatar and helped him prove his mettle. Now, he is back in the limelight because of his latest release Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. The film hit the screens today(February 1, 2019) amidst fanfare.

    It is a remake of the Telugu hit Attarintiki Daredi and the fans have high expectations from it. Let us find out whether it has lived up to the expectations or not.

    VRV

    Plot

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has been directed by Sundar C and it revolves around how a young man from a wealthy family takes it upon himself to sort out the differences between his grandfather and his aunt. The rest of the film deals with the challenges faced by him during the personal mission.

    Performances

    STR delivers a solid performance and almost lives his character to the fullest. His lively on-screen antics and comic timing add a new dimension to the film. His performance is in no way inferior to the one delivered by Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi.

    Megha Akash and Catherine Tresa are decent, however, they play second fiddle to Simbu. Yogi Babu's comic timing is top notch and this helps him make an impact in the 'kidnapping' scene. Ramya Krishna delivers the goods. Her confident body language adds a new dimension to the role. However, at times one gets the feeling that she could have been utilised a bit better.

    Nasser and Prabhu are dependable as always.

    Screenplay And Direction

    The core plot of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is the same as that of Attarintiki Daredi. However, its screenplay is not as effective as that of the Pawan Kalyan starrer. Some of the comedy sequences seem a bit too routine. Similarly, the fight sequences have not been executed well. While the first half is decent, the second half disappoints big time. The pace drops and things tend to lag a bit.

    Some of the dialogues are a reflection of the real-life problems faced by STR and they might not click with the casual moviegoer.

    Technical Aspects

    Hiphop Thamizha's songs are decent and add to the fun quotient. Similarly, the other departments too have been handled pretty well. However, the fight sequences could have been executed a lot better.

    Positives

    Simbu's screen presence

    Red Card song

    Negatives

    The screenplay could have been tighter

    An ordinary second half

    Comedy sequences are predictable

    Verdict

    Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is an ordinary movie and it lacks emotional depth.

