    Viswasam Review: A Pongal Treat For Thala Ajith Fans

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Robo Shankar
    Director: Siva

    There's no denying the fact that 2017 was not a particularly good year for Ajith Kumar. He suffered a setback when Vivegam underperformed at the box office despite opening to a good response. The film also failed to impress a vast section of the critics. Now, with 2017 in the past, 'Thala' is in the limelight because of his latest release Viswasam. The action-drama hit the screens today (January 10, 2018) amidst much fanfare. So, is the film worth a watch let's find out.

    Viswasam

    Plot

    Viswasam revolves around a heartthrob named Thookku Durai who lives with his family and is their pride. He is a cool person and lives life on his own terms. One fine day, he meets a lady doctor who visits his area to participate in a medical camp. Thookku Durai's life changes post this meeting. The rest of the movie deals with what the protagonist goes through when the doctor leaves him after a misunderstanding.

    Performances

    Viswasam features Ajith in a massy and desi avatar. Needless to say, he has done full justice to the role and proved that he is Kollywood's biggest mass hero. His confident body language is one of the highlights of his act and it elevates it in a big way. He is good in the romantic scenes and even better in the intense ones. This is indeed a good comeback from him.

    Nayanthara looks beautiful and her chemistry with Ajith is quite cracking to say the least. Her natural elegance ups the impact of her performance big time. Robo Shankar and Vivek too are quite decent in his role and deliver what is expected from them.

    Script And Direction

    Siva is someone who knows how to handle Ajith's stardom and elevate him on the big screen. Viswasam truly bears testimony to his abilities. The film features a good flashback block and it adds a new dimension to the viewing experience. The entry scene and the rain fight sequence are a delight for the mass audience. While the viewing experience is good on the whole, the pace drops a it a certain points. Moreover, the film really does not offer anything fresh. However, these drawbacks are covered up by the superb father-daughter track.

    Technical Aspects

    D Imman's tunes are in synch with the festive spirit of Pongal. They are foot-tapping and have a distinct desi favour. The background score elevates the impact of the on-screen action especially during the action scenes. The other technical aspects too have been handled quite competently.

    Positives

    Ajith's screen presence

    Solid BGM

    Father-daughter angle

    Negatives

    Pace drops in a few scenes

    A bit predictable

    Verdict

    With its mass appeal and strong emotional connect, Viswasam makes for a good watch. The Thala army is bound to love it. Viswasam is a captivating film and it has plenty to offer the viewers.

